Telangana High Court Reserves Order On Interim Bail Plea By Union Minister's Son In POCSO Case
The court heard arguments on interim relief petition and posted the matter on Friday. The anticipatory bail plea is likely to be heard next week.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved orders on the interim bail plea filed by Bandi Sai Bhagirath, son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in connection with an alleged honey trap and extortion case.
Bhagirath has approached the high court seeking to quash the POCSO case registered against him. The high court heard arguments on the interim relief petition and posted the matter for orders on Friday. The anticipatory bail plea is likely to come up for hearing next week.
While presenting arguments, advocate Niranjan Reddy, representing Bhagirath, brought several issues regarding the age of the victim to the court's attention. He said that the victim's age was mentioned as 15 years in the police chargesheet. "But.. the birth certificate issued by GHMC mentions the year of birth as 2008.. and the PAN card says 2010," Reddy said, adding the victim was 15 years old when she was caught without a driving licence in 2021. The high court questioned why the dates of birth in the chargesheet and PAN card were different and ordered the police to examine the birth certificates.
During the hearing, when the victim's lawyer called Bhagirath a criminal, the petitioner's lawyer objected. The judge expressed extreme impatience with the argument between the two and made it clear that accused should not be called a criminal until the crime is proven. The judge commented if lawyers do not exercise restraint, the petition could be transferred to another bench. The lawyers were advised to act with restraint.
During the hearing, the high court questioned why the petitioner was being granted bail separately, unlike in all other cases. The petitioner's lawyer replied that Bhagirath had not filed a bail petition under any special status. He argued that there were judgments that said that bail could be granted if a 15-18 year old girl was the victim.
I am not defending my son. But he told me, “Nanna, I have done nothing wrong. We were together like friends and later separated. I will come out of this.”— Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) May 12, 2026
If my son had truly done anything wrong, even I would not forgive him. Law will take its own course. Justice is equal for… pic.twitter.com/LDg6Elg75n
The petitioner's lawyer argued that cases were registered against Bhagirath on false allegations. The lawyer brought to the court's attention that the victim's mother had mentioned four incidents in the complaint and that Bhagirath and the victim had spoken on the phone phone for hours.
The high court questioned whether sections that carry a sentence of less than seven years were initially registered against the accused in the FIR. The public prosecutor told the court that a case was registered on the basis of the victim's complaint on May 8.
The investigation officer explained that the sections were changed after the victim's statement was recorded the day after the case was registered. Bhagirath's lawyer argued that the complaint was filed with the police four-and-a-half months after the incident. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the high court said it will pronounce the verdict on interim bail on Friday.
Bhagirath had approached the high court after a case was registered against him amid allegations linked to an alleged honey trap and extortion attempt. Earlier, he had filed a police complaint in Karimnagar alleging that he was being targeted through a conspiracy involving blackmail and extortion. According to a statement issued by the Union Minister’s PRO, a woman allegedly tried to trap him by using her daughter and later demanded a large amount of money.
The statement said, “A woman allegedly attempted to lure Bandi Sanjay’s son into a honey trap by using her daughter as bait. After allegedly executing the plan, she is accused of demanding a huge sum of money and resorting to blackmail."
A few days back, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a post on X had stated, "I am not defending my son. But he told me, “Nanna, I have done nothing wrong. We were together like friends and later separated. I will come out of this.” If my son had truly done anything wrong, even I would not forgive him. Law will take its own course. Justice is equal for all".
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