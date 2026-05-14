ETV Bharat / state

Telangana High Court Reserves Order On Interim Bail Plea By Union Minister's Son In POCSO Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved orders on the interim bail plea filed by Bandi Sai Bhagirath, son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in connection with an alleged honey trap and extortion case.

Bhagirath has approached the high court seeking to quash the POCSO case registered against him. The high court heard arguments on the interim relief petition and posted the matter for orders on Friday. The anticipatory bail plea is likely to come up for hearing next week.

While presenting arguments, advocate Niranjan Reddy, representing Bhagirath, brought several issues regarding the age of the victim to the court's attention. He said that the victim's age was mentioned as 15 years in the police chargesheet. "But.. the birth certificate issued by GHMC mentions the year of birth as 2008.. and the PAN card says 2010," Reddy said, adding the victim was 15 years old when she was caught without a driving licence in 2021. The high court questioned why the dates of birth in the chargesheet and PAN card were different and ordered the police to examine the birth certificates.

During the hearing, when the victim's lawyer called Bhagirath a criminal, the petitioner's lawyer objected. The judge expressed extreme impatience with the argument between the two and made it clear that accused should not be called a criminal until the crime is proven. The judge commented if lawyers do not exercise restraint, the petition could be transferred to another bench. The lawyers were advised to act with restraint.

During the hearing, the high court questioned why the petitioner was being granted bail separately, unlike in all other cases. The petitioner's lawyer replied that Bhagirath had not filed a bail petition under any special status. He argued that there were judgments that said that bail could be granted if a 15-18 year old girl was the victim.