ETV Bharat / state

Telangana High Court Relief For KCR, Others In Kaleshwaram Project Case

Hyderabad: In a huge relief for former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader T Harish Rao, the Telangana High Court barred the state government from taking action against them and two others on the basis of Justice PC Ghose Commission’s report.



The Commission had enquired into alleged irregularities in the execution of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and management of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages. The High Court observed that the Ghose Commission did not follow the procedures under the Commission of Inquiry Act.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin had held a lengthy hearing and reserved its verdict on March 12 on the petitions filed by KCR, Rao, IAS officers SK Joshi and Smita Sabharwal challenging the GO 6 issued on March 14, 2024 appointing the Justice PC Ghose Commission to investigate irregularities in management of the barrages.

The court had announced that the verdict on the Justice Ghose Commission would be delivered on April 8 but later it was postponed to April 22. The petitioners told the court that investigation process undertaken by the Justice Ghose Commission was flawed as their arguments were not taken into consideration before charges were framed against them.

On the other hand, the government's lawyers, while making arguments, said the commission was formed on the Kaleshwaram project dams considering public interest.