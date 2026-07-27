ETV Bharat / state

Telangana High Court Orders Removal Of HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Over Lothukunta Land Dispute

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to remove senior IPS officer Ranganath from the post of HYDRA Commissioner and appoint a secretary-rank officer in his place, citing concerns over the agency's handling of a land dispute in the Lothukunta area here.

The court issued the direction while hearing a contempt petition filed by Shantha Sriram Constructions, which alleged that HYDRA officials had violated court orders by entering and fencing off 40 acres of private land in Survey Nos. 1 and 2 at Lothukunta.

According to the petitioner, despite an earlier court order recognising the company's possession of the land, HYDRA officials allegedly entered the property with machinery and erected fencing, leading the company to file a contempt petition on July 20.

During earlier hearings, the High Court expressed strong displeasure over the agency's actions and even warned that it could direct the Director General of Police (DGP) to arrest Ranganath and produce him before the court for contempt if he failed to appear. The officer subsequently appeared before the court.

Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy, who was representing the state, assured the court that HYDRA would not interfere with the disputed land. The court adjourned the matter to allow the government to file an affidavit.

However, Shantha Sriram Constructions later filed an interim application alleging that HYDRA officials had once again entered the property with heavy machinery despite the assurance given to the court.