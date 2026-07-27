Telangana High Court Orders Removal Of HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Over Lothukunta Land Dispute
Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy, who was representing the state, assured the court that HYDRA would not interfere with the disputed land.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 9:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to remove senior IPS officer Ranganath from the post of HYDRA Commissioner and appoint a secretary-rank officer in his place, citing concerns over the agency's handling of a land dispute in the Lothukunta area here.
The court issued the direction while hearing a contempt petition filed by Shantha Sriram Constructions, which alleged that HYDRA officials had violated court orders by entering and fencing off 40 acres of private land in Survey Nos. 1 and 2 at Lothukunta.
According to the petitioner, despite an earlier court order recognising the company's possession of the land, HYDRA officials allegedly entered the property with machinery and erected fencing, leading the company to file a contempt petition on July 20.
During earlier hearings, the High Court expressed strong displeasure over the agency's actions and even warned that it could direct the Director General of Police (DGP) to arrest Ranganath and produce him before the court for contempt if he failed to appear. The officer subsequently appeared before the court.
Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy, who was representing the state, assured the court that HYDRA would not interfere with the disputed land. The court adjourned the matter to allow the government to file an affidavit.
However, Shantha Sriram Constructions later filed an interim application alleging that HYDRA officials had once again entered the property with heavy machinery despite the assurance given to the court.
The High Court ordered that the disputed private land be protected by 10 Army personnel under the supervision of a Brigadier-rank officer, directing the Registrar General to take necessary steps. The court also granted the Advocate General additional time to file a detailed affidavit.
In his affidavit filed before the court, Ranganath apologised and stated that he held the judiciary in the highest regard. He denied that HYDRA had entered the 40-acre property and alleged that the petitioner had made false claims.
The High Court, however, declined to accept the affidavit. In strong observations, the bench said the HYDRA Commissioner had acted "like a poisonous snake with nine heads." The court emphasised that citizens have the right to seek justice through the judiciary and that government officials are duty-bound to implement court orders.
The court also noted that the filing of 63 contempt petitions against HYDRA reflected a pattern that could not be ignored.
Stating that HYDRA was established to protect government properties and not interfere with private land, the High Court directed the Chief Secretary to remove Ranganath as HYDRA Commissioner and appoint a secretary-level officer in his place. The court said the government is expected to issue the necessary orders within two days.
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