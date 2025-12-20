Telangana High Court Modifies Single Judge Order On GHMC Ward Delimitation
A bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar confined the single judge order to two wards.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 6:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has modified a previous order directing the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) to disclose the ward-wise data and maps in the delimitation notification.
A bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar while hearing a writ petition by the government on Friday set aside the order by the single judge dated December 17, 2025. That order had directed the GHMC to publish details relating to all 300 GHMC wards over a batch of writ petitions challenging the GHMC’s ward delimitation notification.
The single judge had directed the GHMC to upload ward-wise population figures and authenticated geographical maps of all GHMC wards within 24 hours. To challenge the single judge order, the GHMC writ appeal was filed by the state government, represented by the chief secretary, and the GHMC, represented by its commissioner.
The litigation arises from four writ petitions filed by individuals from four different wards, but only two are currently before the High Court. The bench on Friday asked the authorities to publish the population-wise details and maps only with respect to ward Nos. 104 (Shah Ali Banda) and 134 (Langar Houz) by 10 am on Dec 20.
Meanwhile, the GHMC has received nearly 6.000 objections and suggestions on the proposed ward delimitation from various stakeholders including political parties, elected representatives and common people. The GHMC had issued a preliminary notification for the delimitation of 300 election wards of the corporation on December 9.
