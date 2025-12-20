ETV Bharat / state

Telangana High Court Modifies Single Judge Order On GHMC Ward Delimitation

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has modified a previous order directing the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) to disclose the ward-wise data and maps in the delimitation notification.

A bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar while hearing a writ petition by the government on Friday set aside the order by the single judge dated December 17, 2025. That order had directed the GHMC to publish details relating to all 300 GHMC wards over a batch of writ petitions challenging the GHMC’s ward delimitation notification.

The single judge had directed the GHMC to upload ward-wise population figures and authenticated geographical maps of all GHMC wards within 24 hours. To challenge the single judge order, the GHMC writ appeal was filed by the state government, represented by the chief secretary, and the GHMC, represented by its commissioner.