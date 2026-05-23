ETV Bharat / state

Telangana High Court Lawyer Moizuddin Killed After Being Hit By Car; Family Alleges Pre-Planned Murder

The image shows that the Telangana lawyer is being hit by a car outside his residence ( Eenadu )

Hyderabad: A senior lawyer died after being hit by a car outside his residence in a suspected case of pre-planned murder, police said on Saturday. The 63-year-old victim was about to get into his car when the car hit him at his residence at Masab Tank in Hyderabad.

He was rushed to a hospital but he breathed his last while undergoing treatment, police added.

His son Farhan alleged that the reason for this murder was his decades-long legal battles to protect the properties of the Waqf Board.

According to the police, at around 05:45 AM, Moizuddin left his residence to go to swimming at the Nizam Club. Since this was his daily routine, the police suspect that the assailants had kept an eye on him in advance.

Visuals of the victim being hit by car has since gone viral. CCTV footage show that as soon as he reached his vehicle parked in the Vijaya Towers area, an unidentified SUV car that was already there suddenly sped towards him. The vehicle hit Moizuddin very hard. The impact sent him flying about 10 meters into the air and onto the road. The car sped away from the spot without stopping immediately.

Immediately after the accident, locals have taken Moizuddin to a hospital. He had suffered severe internal and external injuries throughout his body, including two pelvic bones and a complete fracture of his right shoulder. Doctors declared Moizuddin dead shortly after he was taken to the hospital.