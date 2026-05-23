Telangana High Court Lawyer Moizuddin Killed After Being Hit By Car; Family Alleges Pre-Planned Murder
His son Farhan alleged that the reason for this murder was his decades-long legal battles to protect the properties of the Waqf Board
Published : May 23, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: A senior lawyer died after being hit by a car outside his residence in a suspected case of pre-planned murder, police said on Saturday. The 63-year-old victim was about to get into his car when the car hit him at his residence at Masab Tank in Hyderabad.
He was rushed to a hospital but he breathed his last while undergoing treatment, police added.
His son Farhan alleged that the reason for this murder was his decades-long legal battles to protect the properties of the Waqf Board.
According to the police, at around 05:45 AM, Moizuddin left his residence to go to swimming at the Nizam Club. Since this was his daily routine, the police suspect that the assailants had kept an eye on him in advance.
Visuals of the victim being hit by car has since gone viral. CCTV footage show that as soon as he reached his vehicle parked in the Vijaya Towers area, an unidentified SUV car that was already there suddenly sped towards him. The vehicle hit Moizuddin very hard. The impact sent him flying about 10 meters into the air and onto the road. The car sped away from the spot without stopping immediately.
Immediately after the accident, locals have taken Moizuddin to a hospital. He had suffered severe internal and external injuries throughout his body, including two pelvic bones and a complete fracture of his right shoulder. Doctors declared Moizuddin dead shortly after he was taken to the hospital.
His son Farhan alleged that this was the sixth attack on his father. He accused Alam Khan of taking responsibility for this attack.
"My father has been fighting alone for decades to protect the properties of the Waqf Board. Alam Khan and his father illegally occupied valuable lands belonging to the Waqf Board and built colleges there. Six months ago, Alam Khan himself came to our office and threatened me too," Farhan.
Lawyers in Hyderabad staged a protest over this incident. Senior lawyer Raghunath demanded that the Advocate Protection Act be brought for their safety and that a special SIT be formed to investigate the case. He said that it is clear that he was targeted because he was giving arguments in Waqf properties cases. He demanded that the government immediately bring the Advocate Protection Act in gazette form for the protection of lawyers and strictly implement it.
"A special investigation team should be formed to bring out the bigwigs behind this case and the culprits should be arrested immediately. The family is in grave fear as the victim's son is also a lawyer. They should be provided with full police security immediately. If justice is not served, all lawyers across the state will join hands and launch a large-scale agitation," Raghunath, Senior Lawyer of the High Court.
Mehadipatnam CI Saidulu said that a case was registered based on the complaint of the family members and CCTV clippings.