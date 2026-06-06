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Telangana High Court Grants Interim Bail To NIA Accused Gade Innaiah On Medical Grounds

Gade Innaiah was granted two months of interim bail by the Telangana High Court on medical grounds. ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has granted two months of interim bail to Gade Innaiah, who was arrested in a National Investigation Agency (NIA) case, on medical grounds. The court allowed the 64-year-old social activist to undergo physiotherapy following surgery and directed his release from Chanchalguda Central Jail.

A division bench comprising Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka and Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy passed the order after hearing Innaiah's petition seeking temporary bail. He informed the court that he had undergone surgery in April and required regular physiotherapy, which was not available in jail.

Taking note of the medical condition and the absence of physiotherapy facilities in prison, the court granted interim bail from June 5 to August 4, subject to several conditions.

Strict Conditions Imposed

The court permitted Innaiah to stay at his daughter's residence in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, during the bail period. It also restricted access to him, allowing only his daughter, son-in-law and three sisters to stay with him. To monitor his movements, the court directed the investigating agency to deploy two police personnel near the residence throughout the bail period.