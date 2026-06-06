Telangana High Court Grants Interim Bail To NIA Accused Gade Innaiah On Medical Grounds
The court allowed the former Maoist leader to stay with his daughter while undergoing post-surgery physiotherapy under strict police surveillance.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has granted two months of interim bail to Gade Innaiah, who was arrested in a National Investigation Agency (NIA) case, on medical grounds. The court allowed the 64-year-old social activist to undergo physiotherapy following surgery and directed his release from Chanchalguda Central Jail.
A division bench comprising Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka and Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy passed the order after hearing Innaiah's petition seeking temporary bail. He informed the court that he had undergone surgery in April and required regular physiotherapy, which was not available in jail.
Taking note of the medical condition and the absence of physiotherapy facilities in prison, the court granted interim bail from June 5 to August 4, subject to several conditions.
Strict Conditions Imposed
The court permitted Innaiah to stay at his daughter's residence in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, during the bail period. It also restricted access to him, allowing only his daughter, son-in-law and three sisters to stay with him. To monitor his movements, the court directed the investigating agency to deploy two police personnel near the residence throughout the bail period.
Following the court's directions, prison authorities released Innaiah from Chanchalguda Jail on Friday.
Innaiah, also known as Gade Inna Reddy, is a social activist from Telangana's Jangaon district. He is known for running the Maa Illu Prajadharana Ashramam orphanage and has been associated with welfare initiatives for orphaned children through organisations such as FORCE and the Prajadharana Social Welfare Society.
A former leader of the People's War Group, which later merged into the CPI (Maoist), Innaiah surrendered before authorities in 1996.
The NIA arrested him in December 2025 under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alleging that he delivered speeches supporting the banned Maoist organisation and made statements against Central government policies.
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