Telangana High Court Grants Bail to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's Son In POCSO Case
While allowing the bail plea, the court directed Bhageerath to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation and comply with the conditions imposed by the court.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday granted conditional bail to Bandi Bhageerath, son of Union Minister and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in connection with a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
While allowing the bail plea, the court directed Bhagirath to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation and comply with the conditions imposed by the court. The High Court had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from both sides on Bhageerath's bail petition.
Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate T Niranjan Reddy argued that Bhageerath, a student, had already spent more than 45 days in judicial custody and had suffered considerable personal and academic setbacks as a result of his incarceration.
The defence further contended that the allegations pertained to a relationship involving mutual consent and argued that criminal proceedings in such circumstances had been questioned in several judicial pronouncements. The counsel assured the court that Bhageerath would abide by any conditions imposed if granted bail.
Opposing the plea, Public Prosecutor Nageswara Rao submitted that the investigation had progressed substantially since the registration of the FIR on May 8 and that the charge sheet was likely to be filed within the stipulated period.
The prosecution argued that granting bail at this stage could potentially influence witnesses and affect the investigation.
After considering the submissions of both parties, Justice K Sujana had reserved the matter for orders before pronouncing the decision granting bail on Wednesday.
The case stems from a complaint lodged by the mother of a minor girl at Petbashirabad Police Station on May 8.
According to the complaint, Bhageerath allegedly sexually harassed the 17-year-old girl, behaved inappropriately with her and issued threats. The complaint also alleged that he had compelled the girl to visit a farmhouse and a private apartment against her wishes.
Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and other sections of law.
Following an investigation, police arrested Bhageerath on May 16, after which he was remanded to judicial custody.
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