ETV Bharat / state

Telangana High Court Grants Bail to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's Son In POCSO Case

Bandi Bhagirath was granted bail in connection with a case registered under the POCSO Act. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday granted conditional bail to Bandi Bhageerath, son of Union Minister and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in connection with a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

While allowing the bail plea, the court directed Bhagirath to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation and comply with the conditions imposed by the court. The High Court had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from both sides on Bhageerath's bail petition.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate T Niranjan Reddy argued that Bhageerath, a student, had already spent more than 45 days in judicial custody and had suffered considerable personal and academic setbacks as a result of his incarceration.

The defence further contended that the allegations pertained to a relationship involving mutual consent and argued that criminal proceedings in such circumstances had been questioned in several judicial pronouncements. The counsel assured the court that Bhageerath would abide by any conditions imposed if granted bail.

Opposing the plea, Public Prosecutor Nageswara Rao submitted that the investigation had progressed substantially since the registration of the FIR on May 8 and that the charge sheet was likely to be filed within the stipulated period.

The prosecution argued that granting bail at this stage could potentially influence witnesses and affect the investigation.

After considering the submissions of both parties, Justice K Sujana had reserved the matter for orders before pronouncing the decision granting bail on Wednesday.