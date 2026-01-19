ETV Bharat / state

Telangana HC Extends Interim Protection To KCR, Harish Rao In Kaleshwaram Project Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday extended till February 25 its interim protection for BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, former minister T Harish Rao and others from any adverse action by the state government based on the findings of the judicial commission on the Kaleshwaram project.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin adjourned the matter to February 25, to enable the filing of written submissions while extending the interim protection already granted.

The bench passed the order after the batch of writ petitions filed by KCR, Harish Rao, former Chief Secretary Shailendra Kumar Joshi and senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal came up for hearing before it on Monday. On November 12 last year, the HC had extended protection for KCR and others, based on the report, and then adjourned the matter to January 19 (Monday) allowing four weeks time to the state government to file the counter affidavits.

The court also gave three weeks thereafter to the petitioners to file their reply affidavits. The commission, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice P C Ghose, which had probed the alleged irregularities in the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project during the BRS tenure, had earlier submitted its report to the government.