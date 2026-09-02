ETV Bharat / state

Telangana HC Stays Single-Bench Order To Remove Ranganath As HYDRAA Commissioner

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has stayed the July order of a single bench directing the Chief Secretary to relieve AV Ranganath from the post of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner and appoint a qualified person in his place, following a contempt of court case.

The petition was filed by Shanta Sriram Constructions Private Limited, challenging the demolition activities undertaken by HYDRAA on July 17 on 40 acres of land in Survey 1 and 2 of Lothukunta village under Malkajgiri Mandal.

A bench comprising Justice P Shyam Koshy and Justice Nandikonda Narsing Rao on Tuesday observed that while protecting government land is HYDRAA's responsibility, erecting fencing on disputed land without the rights being legally settled was inappropriate.

It stated that full details and court orders should be examined before taking such actions and advised the HYDRAA commissioner to exercise greater caution before entering lands involved in legal disputes.

Representing Ranganath, senior counsel and former Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh, Rajiv Shakdher, argued that HYDRAA had erected fencing on July 18 as part of efforts to protect government land and the action was taken based on requests from officials, available records, and geo-coordinates.

Intervening, the bench asked, "Can the machinery simply move in and take action merely because a request was received from officials? Is there no need for a preliminary inquiry to check if there is any ongoing court dispute regarding that land?"