ETV Bharat / state

Telangana HC Stays 'Kalyana Lakshmi', 'Shaadi Mubarak' Schemes; Payments To Beneficiaries Halted

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued interim orders to stay the eight government orders (GOs) related to 'Kalyana Lakshmi' and 'Shadi Mubarak' schemes issued since 2014. It clarified that no payments should be made to the beneficiaries based on these GOs.

Advocate Vijay Gopal filed a petition in the high court in his personal capacity, challenging these GOs. After hearing the petitioner, Justice N V Shravan Kumar said that the GOs issued for the implementation of these schemes are not constitutional.

The petition challenged the validity of these schemes introduced in 2014 to provide financial assistance to unmarried women belonging to SC, ST and minority communities. Later, the schemes were extended to Backward Classes and Economically Backward Classes. It claimed that the schemes are being implemented without any legal provision. There is no clarity on what basis the eligibility criteria, including income limit, were decided, the petition added.

"Spending huge amounts of government funds for the implementation of these schemes is unconstitutional. It is not valid for the executive branch to formulate policies. According to Article 246, only Parliament and the legislature have the power to make laws. The executive branch cannot have those powers and formulate policies," the petition stated.