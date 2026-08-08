ETV Bharat / state

Telangana HC Raises Concern Over Burden Of Free Schemes, Questions State’s Finances

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has raised concerns over the growing financial burden of welfare and freebie schemes in the state. The court observed that “alarm bells are ringing” if such schemes continue beyond sustainable limits.

The comments were made by Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka while hearing a contempt petition filed by Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) member J. Ramakrishna.

The petition alleged that authorities had failed to comply with a 2024 High Court order directing the release of Rs 33.42 crore to the SCB.

According to the court’s directions, Finance Department Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania appeared in person and informed the court that Rs 24 crore had been released in May, while the remaining amount would be paid in instalments over six months.

The petitioner’s counsel said that despite the court order, the entire amount had not been released even after nearly two years.

"What can the authorities do? How much revenue do we get and how much do we spend?" the judge asked. The judge further pointed out that the state budget was under pressure from salaries and debt repayments, while substantial amounts were being spent on welfare schemes.