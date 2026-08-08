Telangana HC Raises Concern Over Burden Of Free Schemes, Questions State’s Finances
The comments were made by Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka while hearing a contempt petition filed by Secunderabad Cantonment Board member J. Ramakrishna.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has raised concerns over the growing financial burden of welfare and freebie schemes in the state. The court observed that “alarm bells are ringing” if such schemes continue beyond sustainable limits.
The comments were made by Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka while hearing a contempt petition filed by Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) member J. Ramakrishna.
The petition alleged that authorities had failed to comply with a 2024 High Court order directing the release of Rs 33.42 crore to the SCB.
According to the court’s directions, Finance Department Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania appeared in person and informed the court that Rs 24 crore had been released in May, while the remaining amount would be paid in instalments over six months.
The petitioner’s counsel said that despite the court order, the entire amount had not been released even after nearly two years.
"What can the authorities do? How much revenue do we get and how much do we spend?" the judge asked. The judge further pointed out that the state budget was under pressure from salaries and debt repayments, while substantial amounts were being spent on welfare schemes.
The court also questioned whether benefits meant for economically weaker sections were reaching only those who genuinely needed them. Referring to beneficiaries allegedly using motorcycles and smartphones while availing themselves of free rice, the judge questioned the logic of extending schemes such as Rythu Bharosa to wealthy beneficiaries.
The judge asked whether even a single ineligible white ration card could be removed without political repercussions. The judge noted that government officials were already facing thousands of cases. The court also questioned the sustainability of selling government land to repay debts, and asked what impact such measures would
The court noted that out of approximately 1.15 crore families in the state, welfare benefits were being extended to around 1.03 crore families.
"Alarm bells are ringing. This cannot be done in the long run. Society is going to be in danger," the judge observed, stressing that the government must assess the extent to which such schemes can be financially sustained.
The High Court adjourned the hearing to August 19 and directed the authorities to file an affidavit detailing the payments made in the case.
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