ETV Bharat / state

Telangana HC Orders Setting Up Of CB-CID SIT To Probe HCA 'Irregularities'

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CB-CID to probe alleged irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

Disposing of a petition filed by Safilguda Cricket Club president C Sanjeev Reddy, Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka directed the Director General of Police to set up the SIT, which will be headed by an officer of the rank of Additional Commissioner of Police.

The court further directed the SIT to register an appropriate case and undertake an investigation into the allegations relating to the administrative, managerial and financial affairs of the HCA.