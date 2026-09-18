ETV Bharat / state

Telangana HC Disqualifies Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender

Hyderabad: Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender suffered a major setback on Friday after the Telangana High Court disqualified him under the anti-defection law. The court has set aside Telangana Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar's order, dismissing petitions seeking Danam's disqualification.

Separate petitions seeking Danam's disqualification were filed by BJP Legislature Party leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy and BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy. The petitions stated that Danam, had defected to the Congress after being elected as an MLA on BRS ticket and subsequently contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a Congress candidate.

They urged Telangana High Court to disqualify him, alleging that he acted in violation of the rules and the provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. They brought to the court's attention that despite submitting evidence regarding the party defection, the Speaker's tribunal had issued an order on March 11 claiming lack of sufficient evidence, without taking the submitted proofs into consideration.