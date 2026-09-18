Telangana HC Disqualifies Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender
Danam Nagender had defected to Congress after being elected as MLA on BRS ticket and subsequently contested 2024 Lok Sabha elections as Congress candidate.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender suffered a major setback on Friday after the Telangana High Court disqualified him under the anti-defection law. The court has set aside Telangana Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar's order, dismissing petitions seeking Danam's disqualification.
Separate petitions seeking Danam's disqualification were filed by BJP Legislature Party leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy and BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy. The petitions stated that Danam, had defected to the Congress after being elected as an MLA on BRS ticket and subsequently contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a Congress candidate.
They urged Telangana High Court to disqualify him, alleging that he acted in violation of the rules and the provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. They brought to the court's attention that despite submitting evidence regarding the party defection, the Speaker's tribunal had issued an order on March 11 claiming lack of sufficient evidence, without taking the submitted proofs into consideration.
After conducting a full hearing on the petition challenging the Speaker's decision, Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh's bench declared the Khairatabad seat vacant and informed the Speaker and the Election Commission accordingly.
BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao welcomed the verdict, saying all defectors will meet the same fate.
Satyameva Jayate !!— KTR (@KTRBRS) September 18, 2026
BRS MLA Danam Nagendar who defected to Congress got disqualified by the Hon’ble High Court today
The rest of the defectors will also meet the same fate soon
"Satyameva Jayate !! BRS MLA Danam Nagendar who defected to Congress got disqualified by the Hon’ble High Court today The rest of the defectors will also meet the same fate soon," he wrote on his X handle.
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