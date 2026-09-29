ETV Bharat / state

Telangana HC Directs DGP To Identify Cops Accused Of Misbehaving With Women BRS MLAs

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Director General of Police to identify police officials who allegedly misbehaved with women MLAs of the BRS during a protest on September 7 and submit their details to the Speaker.

The court said that if the incident took place at the Assembly gate, the relevant details should also be submitted to the High Court. The court further observed that the police affidavit did not mention anywhere that the women MLAs had misbehaved with officers on duty.

The directions came while the High Court was hearing a petition filed by the BRS Legislative Party over the alleged stopping and manhandling of its MLAs when they were going to attend the Assembly session.

The court revised its earlier interim orders in the matter. It directed that if police action was taken within the Assembly premises on the Speaker’s orders, the details of the concerned police officers should be submitted to the Speaker.

The court also said the Speaker is responsible for ensuring the smooth functioning of the Assembly and has the authority to take action over incidents occurring within the Assembly premises.