Telangana HC Directs DGP To Identify Cops Accused Of Misbehaving With Women BRS MLAs
The court said the police affidavit did not state that the women MLAs had misbehaved with officers during the Assembly gate incident.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Director General of Police to identify police officials who allegedly misbehaved with women MLAs of the BRS during a protest on September 7 and submit their details to the Speaker.
The court said that if the incident took place at the Assembly gate, the relevant details should also be submitted to the High Court. The court further observed that the police affidavit did not mention anywhere that the women MLAs had misbehaved with officers on duty.
The directions came while the High Court was hearing a petition filed by the BRS Legislative Party over the alleged stopping and manhandling of its MLAs when they were going to attend the Assembly session.
The court revised its earlier interim orders in the matter. It directed that if police action was taken within the Assembly premises on the Speaker’s orders, the details of the concerned police officers should be submitted to the Speaker.
The court also said the Speaker is responsible for ensuring the smooth functioning of the Assembly and has the authority to take action over incidents occurring within the Assembly premises.
During the hearing, Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy told the court that the Chief Marshal had informed the Speaker that BRS MLAs were arriving in black T-shirts carrying anti-government slogans. According to the Advocate General, the Speaker then directed that they be stopped, and the Chief Marshal acted with the assistance of the police.
However, the High Court noted that this aspect was not mentioned in the counter-affidavit filed by the police. The court observed that the rules prohibit activities such as raising slogans and distributing pamphlets within the Assembly premises. It also considered the issue of the BRS legislators wearing black T-shirts and said the question of whether the incident occurred inside the Assembly premises or outside the Assembly gate would have to be decided after hearing the petitioner’s arguments.
The Hyderabad Commissioner of Police had earlier imposed restrictions on dharnas and protests within a 4-km radius of the Assembly. However, the court noted that the CP’s order did not specifically state that MLAs were prohibited from entering the Assembly.
The High Court directed the DGP to identify the police officers accused of misbehaving with the women MLAs and submit their details to the Speaker and the High Court. The court adjourned the hearing and said it would decide the admissibility of the petition at the next hearing.
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