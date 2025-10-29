ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Handloom Artist Nalla Vijay Weaves PM Modi' Achievements Into QR Code Shawl

The handloom artist collaborated with software engineer Vaishnavi for the design of a QR code that links to digital content

Telangana Handloom Artist Nalla Vijay Weaves PM Modi' Achievements Into QR Code Shawl
Telangana Handloom Artist Nalla Vijay (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 29, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Rajanna-Sircilla: In a blend of tradition and technology, Nalla Vijay, a handloom artist from Rajanna-Sircilla district in Telangana, has created a unique shawl that showcases Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievements when the QR code woven into the shawl is scanned.

When the QR code is scanned on a smartphone, it opens photos and videos highlighting the Prime Minister's developmental initiatives, welfare schemes, and the nation’s progress under his leadership.

Vijay crafted the shawl entirely on a handloom using fine silk threads and lace. He completed the shawl in just 12 days. The shawl measures two meters in length and 32 inches in width. Software engineer Vaishnavi collaborated with him by designing the QR code that links to digital content, making this creation a fusion of traditional artistry and modern digital innovation.

Nalla Vijay said, "I plan to gift this special shawl to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the help of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay.” This is not the first time Vijay has made headlines with his creativity and skill. In the past, he has designed a golden shawl symbolising Operation Sindoor, a sari that could fit inside a matchbox, and another that changes colours, each piece earning him wide recognition in the world of handloom artistry.

Read More

  1. Kumari Priyanka’s Madhubani Winnowing Baskets Bring Chhath Devotion Alive On Phalgu’s Banks In Bihar
  2. The Telangana Man Who Lives Among Books: 35,000 Volumes And A Million Pages In One House

TAGGED:

QR CODE SHAWL
HANDLOOM ARTIST
TELANGANA
PM MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

Thrill Vs Tragedy: Rising Paragliding Deaths Cast A Shadow

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.