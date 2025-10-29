Telangana Handloom Artist Nalla Vijay Weaves PM Modi' Achievements Into QR Code Shawl
The handloom artist collaborated with software engineer Vaishnavi for the design of a QR code that links to digital content
Published : October 29, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST
Rajanna-Sircilla: In a blend of tradition and technology, Nalla Vijay, a handloom artist from Rajanna-Sircilla district in Telangana, has created a unique shawl that showcases Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievements when the QR code woven into the shawl is scanned.
When the QR code is scanned on a smartphone, it opens photos and videos highlighting the Prime Minister's developmental initiatives, welfare schemes, and the nation’s progress under his leadership.
Vijay crafted the shawl entirely on a handloom using fine silk threads and lace. He completed the shawl in just 12 days. The shawl measures two meters in length and 32 inches in width. Software engineer Vaishnavi collaborated with him by designing the QR code that links to digital content, making this creation a fusion of traditional artistry and modern digital innovation.
Nalla Vijay said, "I plan to gift this special shawl to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the help of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay.” This is not the first time Vijay has made headlines with his creativity and skill. In the past, he has designed a golden shawl symbolising Operation Sindoor, a sari that could fit inside a matchbox, and another that changes colours, each piece earning him wide recognition in the world of handloom artistry.
