ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Handloom Artist Nalla Vijay Weaves PM Modi' Achievements Into QR Code Shawl

Rajanna-Sircilla: In a blend of tradition and technology, Nalla Vijay, a handloom artist from Rajanna-Sircilla district in Telangana, has created a unique shawl that showcases Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievements when the QR code woven into the shawl is scanned.

When the QR code is scanned on a smartphone, it opens photos and videos highlighting the Prime Minister's developmental initiatives, welfare schemes, and the nation’s progress under his leadership.

Vijay crafted the shawl entirely on a handloom using fine silk threads and lace. He completed the shawl in just 12 days. The shawl measures two meters in length and 32 inches in width. Software engineer Vaishnavi collaborated with him by designing the QR code that links to digital content, making this creation a fusion of traditional artistry and modern digital innovation.