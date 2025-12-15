Telangana Gram Panchayat Polls: They Secured Victory With A Single-Vote Margin
A father-in-law flew back from the US to cast his vote for his daughter-in-law, who won the Bagapur Panchayat of Lokeshwaram mandal in Nirmal district.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 12:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Voters, especially the first-timers, enthusiastically participated in the second phase of the Gram Panchayat elections held in Telangana on Sunday, with polling percentage exceeding 85%, higher than the first phase. This time too, it was interesting to see some candidates winning by the margin of a single vote in several seats, while others were elected as Sarpanches through a lucky draw in places where there was a tie. Several such incidents in the second phase of polling demonstrated why candidates contesting the panchayat elections go to such lengths to bring in residents from distant places to cast their votes.
In the Bagapur Panchayat of Lokeshwaram mandal in Nirmal district of northern Telangana, Muthyala Sriveda was contesting. Her father-in-law, Muthyala Indrakaran Reddy, had gone to visit his US-based daughter two months ago. Upon learning that his daughter-in-law was contesting in the panchayat polls amid a fierce competition, he rushed back from the US four days before the polling.
Out of a total of 426 votes, 378 were polled. Of these, Sriveda got 189 votes, while her opponent, Harshaswati, received 188 votes, and one vote was declared invalid. Consequently, Sriveda was declared the winner by a margin of just one vote. Reddy is now celebrating her daughter-in-law's victory, as his return proved to be beneficial. Reddy was a Sarpanch in the same panchayat in 1972, and his niece, Muthyala Rajitha, won in 2013. Now, Sriveda is the third generation in the family to taste electoral success.
In Sirikonda village of Nizamabad district, a candidate secured the Sarpanch post with a majority of one vote. Mallala Sai Charan, supported by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Congress-backed Chityala Ravishankar contested the election. Sai Charan received 736 votes against Ravishankar's 735 votes.
In Rampur village under Marpally mandal of Vikarabad district, Gollu Ramadevi, the Congress-backed candidate, won by a single vote against BRS's Durgonolla Mounika, who received 116 votes.
In Munjanpally village under Manakondur mandal of Karimnagar district, Congress-supported candidate Nandagiri Kanakalakshmi won the Sarpanch post by one vote, defeating BRS's Yelupugonda Komuramma. Out of the total 1,838 votes polled, Kanakalakshmi received 898 votes against Komuramma's 897 votes.
In Ashalapalli Panchayat under Sangem mandal of Warangal district, Kongara Mallamma and Rayapuram Navyasri contested for the Sarpanch position. Out of the total 1,647 votes, 1,451 were polled. Mallamma, supported by Congress, received 705 votes, while Navyasri of BRS received 704 votes. The counting was held twice, but the result declared Mallamma the winner with a majority of one vote over her opponent.
In the Gundala village under Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district, out of 2,049 votes, 1,834 were polled. After deducting NOTA and invalid votes, Buchireddy, supported by the Congress, received 909 votes against BRS-backed Kanthareddy's 908 votes.
In Peddurupalli village under Manakondur mandal of Karimnagar district, 21-year-old Ramadugu Harish (Congress-supported candidate), who is pursuing his degree, won the Sarpanch election by just one vote. Out of 256 votes polled in the village, three were declared invalid. His opponent, Gangineni Harish, supported by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, received 126 votes, while Ramadugu Harish received 127 votes.
In Ambalpur village under Shankarapatnam mandal in Karimnagar district, Congress-supported Vadlakonda Venkatesh (Vinod) won against his nearest rival, Vegurla Ellayya (Congress rebel), by a single vote. Venkatesh, Ellayya and Mohammed Moinuddin were the contestants. Out of 1,033 votes polled, 10 were invalid or cast for NOTA. Venkatesh received 449 votes, Ellayya 448 and Moinuddin 126. The officials counted the votes four times. Initially, Ellayya had two more votes. But during the counting of votes cast for Moinuddin, three were found to have been cast for Venkatesh. Consequently, Venkatesh won against Ellayya by a single vote.
In the Gandhari mandal under Kamareddy district, two candidates won the Sarpanch posts by a single vote. In Pothangal Kurdhu Gram Panchayat, Congress-supported Santosh received 280 votes, while independent candidate Srinivas got 279 votes. In Karakwadi Gram Panchayat, Sudhakar Rao won against former Sarpanch Chandar Rao by a single vote. Congress-backed Rao received 114 votes against BRS-supported Rao's 113 votes.
In Gudoor village under Chinna Chintakunta mandal, Congress's Shekhar and independent candidate Bheemanna Goud were contestants. In the first round of counting, Goud was declared the winner by two votes. Challenging this, Shekhar requested a recount. Even after three recounts, Goud emerged victorious by a single vote.
