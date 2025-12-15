ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Gram Panchayat Polls: They Secured Victory With A Single-Vote Margin

Hyderabad: Voters, especially the first-timers, enthusiastically participated in the second phase of the Gram Panchayat elections held in Telangana on Sunday, with polling percentage exceeding 85%, higher than the first phase. This time too, it was interesting to see some candidates winning by the margin of a single vote in several seats, while others were elected as Sarpanches through a lucky draw in places where there was a tie. Several such incidents in the second phase of polling demonstrated why candidates contesting the panchayat elections go to such lengths to bring in residents from distant places to cast their votes.

In the Bagapur Panchayat of Lokeshwaram mandal in Nirmal district of northern Telangana, Muthyala Sriveda was contesting. Her father-in-law, Muthyala Indrakaran Reddy, had gone to visit his US-based daughter two months ago. Upon learning that his daughter-in-law was contesting in the panchayat polls amid a fierce competition, he rushed back from the US four days before the polling.

Out of a total of 426 votes, 378 were polled. Of these, Sriveda got 189 votes, while her opponent, Harshaswati, received 188 votes, and one vote was declared invalid. Consequently, Sriveda was declared the winner by a margin of just one vote. Reddy is now celebrating her daughter-in-law's victory, as his return proved to be beneficial. Reddy was a Sarpanch in the same panchayat in 1972, and his niece, Muthyala Rajitha, won in 2013. Now, Sriveda is the third generation in the family to taste electoral success.

In Sirikonda village of Nizamabad district, a candidate secured the Sarpanch post with a majority of one vote. Mallala Sai Charan, supported by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Congress-backed Chityala Ravishankar contested the election. Sai Charan received 736 votes against Ravishankar's 735 votes.

In Rampur village under Marpally mandal of Vikarabad district, Gollu Ramadevi, the Congress-backed candidate, won by a single vote against BRS's Durgonolla Mounika, who received 116 votes.

In Munjanpally village under Manakondur mandal of Karimnagar district, Congress-supported candidate Nandagiri Kanakalakshmi won the Sarpanch post by one vote, defeating BRS's Yelupugonda Komuramma. Out of the total 1,838 votes polled, Kanakalakshmi received 898 votes against Komuramma's 897 votes.