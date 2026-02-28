ETV Bharat / state

Telangana To Replace GHMC Act With Core Urban Act, Govt To Launch 99-Day Programme

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy - File photo ( PTI )

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to replace the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act with a Core Urban Act. The proposed legislation would be enforced in the three municipal corporations of Cyberabad, Malkajgiri and Greater Hyderabad, which were recently carved out of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who held a meeting with officials on municipal administration, stressed that all government permissions and development works should be finalised as per the proposed Core Urban Act, an official release said on Friday. Reddy directed officials that development works in municipal areas should be given top priority in the 99-day programme proposed to be launched by the state government soon. He emphasised that sanitation and cleanliness should be given priority in the Core Urban area (CURE), which mainly comprises the limits of the three municipal corporations. Reddy, who gave a series of instructions to officials on improving civic amenities, told them to identify suitable locations and make arrangements for dumping garbage, as many citizens are throwing waste in open places, causing inconvenience to others. After earmarking garbage dumping points, action should be initiated against those who dump garbage outside the designated areas.