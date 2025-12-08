Telangana Govt To Name Roads After Ratan Tata, US President Donald Trump And Other Noted Personalities
The state government will soon write to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy to inform them of the plans.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 7:50 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government announced on Sunday that it has decided to name several important roads in Hyderabad after prominent personalities and global companies, in a gesture to "honour them and bring national and international recognition to the city".
As per the government, it has been decided to name the 100-meter greenfield radial road from Raviriyala to Future City on the Outer Ring Road after late industrialist Ratan Tata. The Raviriyala Interchange has already been named Tata Interchange.
Similarly, in another proposal, a high-profile road along the United States Consulate General in Hyderabad will be named 'Donald Trump Avenue', the government said in a release.
This is perhaps for the first time that a road is being named after US President Donald Trump. The government has prepared a proposal to name the main road in front of the US Consulate General in Hyderabad as Donald Trump Avenue. The government is also considering the names Google Street, Microsoft Road and Wipro Junction for key roads in the IT corridor.
A prominent stretch will be named 'Google Street' to recognise the global impact and contribution of Google and Google Maps. The road along Google's upcoming campus, set to be the company's largest outside the US, in Hyderabad's Financial District, will receive this recognition, the release said.
Moreover, Microsoft and Wipro are also expected to receive recognition in the city's topography, with a Wipro Junction and a Microsoft Road, in line with the chief minister's vision, the release added.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy believes that naming roads after influential people and prominent companies from around the world is not just to give them due respect, but to also bring international recognition to Hyderabad.
CM Reddy made these proposals as part of the Telangana government's initiative to position the state as a hub for innovation-driven development and with the intention of inspiring those who travel on those roads. The state government will soon write to the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the US Embassy for a final decision.
Also Read:
1. Who Is Bhavitha Mandava? The 25-Year-Old Hyderabadi Who Opened Chanel’s New York Show and Made Fashion History
2. The Rise Of Likhita Samineni, From Middle-Class Struggles In Hyderabad To Café Chain Entrepreneur