Telangana Govt To Name Roads After Ratan Tata, US President Donald Trump And Other Noted Personalities

Hyderabad: The Telangana government announced on Sunday that it has decided to name several important roads in Hyderabad after prominent personalities and global companies, in a gesture to "honour them and bring national and international recognition to the city".

As per the government, it has been decided to name the 100-meter greenfield radial road from Raviriyala to Future City on the Outer Ring Road after late industrialist Ratan Tata. The Raviriyala Interchange has already been named Tata Interchange.

Similarly, in another proposal, a high-profile road along the United States Consulate General in Hyderabad will be named 'Donald Trump Avenue', the government said in a release.

This is perhaps for the first time that a road is being named after US President Donald Trump. The government has prepared a proposal to name the main road in front of the US Consulate General in Hyderabad as Donald Trump Avenue. The government is also considering the names Google Street, Microsoft Road and Wipro Junction for key roads in the IT corridor.

A prominent stretch will be named 'Google Street' to recognise the global impact and contribution of Google and Google Maps. The road along Google's upcoming campus, set to be the company's largest outside the US, in Hyderabad's Financial District, will receive this recognition, the release said.