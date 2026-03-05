ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Govt To Install Free Solar Panels For 20 Lakh Poor Families

Hyderabad: In a big leap towards harnessing green energy, the Telangana government is working to install solar panels on the rooftops of all poor families. In the first phase, a target has been set for installing panels on 20 lakh houses by the end of December for Rs 24,000 crore and all houses of the poor families are expected to be covered in two years.

If the mission turns out to be a success, it will be the first time in the country that the state government will shoulder the entire cost of implementing the rooftop solar scheme.

Meanwhile, the state government has requested the Centre for Rs 12,000 crore as subsidy under the PM Surya Ghar scheme and cooperation to overcome technical problems to this extent. It is learnt that the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has recently responded positively to these proposals.

The MNRE is providing a subsidy for installing solar panels on one crore houses in the country under PM Surya Ghar. For installing the solar panel on the rooftop, a person gets a subsidy of Rs 30,000 for one kilowatt, Rs 60,000 for two kilowatts, and Rs 78,000 for a maximum of three kilowatts in the bank account.

The state energy department has informed the MNRE that this provision has become an obstacleand hence, it will install solar power on 20 lakh houses belonging to the poor category with private solar companies. The state government has also asked that the subsidy be sent to the bank accounts of the concerned companies.