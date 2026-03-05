Telangana Govt To Install Free Solar Panels For 20 Lakh Poor Families
Published : March 5, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a big leap towards harnessing green energy, the Telangana government is working to install solar panels on the rooftops of all poor families. In the first phase, a target has been set for installing panels on 20 lakh houses by the end of December for Rs 24,000 crore and all houses of the poor families are expected to be covered in two years.
If the mission turns out to be a success, it will be the first time in the country that the state government will shoulder the entire cost of implementing the rooftop solar scheme.
Meanwhile, the state government has requested the Centre for Rs 12,000 crore as subsidy under the PM Surya Ghar scheme and cooperation to overcome technical problems to this extent. It is learnt that the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has recently responded positively to these proposals.
The MNRE is providing a subsidy for installing solar panels on one crore houses in the country under PM Surya Ghar. For installing the solar panel on the rooftop, a person gets a subsidy of Rs 30,000 for one kilowatt, Rs 60,000 for two kilowatts, and Rs 78,000 for a maximum of three kilowatts in the bank account.
The state energy department has informed the MNRE that this provision has become an obstacleand hence, it will install solar power on 20 lakh houses belonging to the poor category with private solar companies. The state government has also asked that the subsidy be sent to the bank accounts of the concerned companies.
Solar panels are already being installed on 40,000 houses on an experimental basis with companies. Since the ministry has agreed to send the subsidy to the accounts of the companies, the state energy department has recently requested that the same be given to 20 lakh houses.
If MNRE allows, the installation of two-kilowatt capacity solar panels on 20 lakh houses will cost an average of Rs 1.20 lakh per house. Of this, Rs 60,000 will be given as a subsidy to solar companies. There are proposals to collect the remaining Rs 12,000 crore as loans and spend it on this scheme. A total of 1.60 crore units of electricity will be generated from 20 lakh houses at the rate of eight units per house per day and supplied to the grid.
Currently, the DISCOMs are buying it by paying an average of Rs five per unit. On this basis, Rs eight crore of electricity will be fed to the main grid free of cost from these houses every day, saving the DISCOMs a purchase burden of Rs 240 crore per month.
Currently, the government is providing 200 units of electricity per month to 20 lakh households under the Gruha Jyoti scheme for free and paying Rs 100 crore per month to the discoms under these bills. It is estimated that the installation of solar panels will not only save the Rs 100 crore financial burden but also save another Rs 140 crore for the government.
