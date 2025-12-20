ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Govt To Enact Legislation Against Hate Speech, Says CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the state government would soon enact legislation against hate speech.

Speaking at Christmas celebrations organised by the state government here on Saturday, he said the Congress government in neighbouring Karnataka has brought in a bill to punish hate speech against other religions.

"We will soon bring in legislation on hate speech in the Assembly. Telangana government would ensure the liberty to follow one's religion and equal rights for every religion, by bringing that legislation in the budget session (of Assembly)," he said.

Reddy said that he fully believes that the development and welfare provided to Christians, Muslims and any other minorities is "not anyone's mercy but their right". "We are here to protect your rights. If your rights are hurt anywhere, our government is ready to correct it," the chief minister said.