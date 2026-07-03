Telangana Govt To Challenge VB-G Ram G In Supreme Court To Safeguard State's Rights
State Information and Public Relations Minister Reddy recalled that the state assembly had passed a resolution in January this year against the replacement of MGNREGA.
By PTI
Published : July 3, 2026 at 9:11 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet on Thursday decided to implement the new rural employment scheme, VB-G RAM G, which replaced the MGNREGA, but will approach the Supreme Court against it to fight for safeguarding the state's interests.
Briefing reporters after a meeting of the cabinet, state Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy alleged that the Centre has unilaterally brought the VB-G RAM G Act despite objections raised by state governments, workers and other stakeholders.
"The cabinet decided to approach the Supreme Court to protect our rights, while accepting the scheme," he said. Reddy recalled that the state assembly had passed a resolution in January this year against the replacement of MGNREGA.
He said the state government's cabinet sub-committee on the issue, headed by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, submitted its report, which was debated thoroughly in the cabinet. The state government has decided to accept VB G RAM G, having left with no option, similar to what some other states in the country have done, he said.
The state government would, however, pursue legal recourse to protect its interests, he added. The Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025, came into force across the country on July 1, providing 125 days of wage employment to rural workers, while making states shoulder 40 per cent of the expenditure incurred.
The cabinet further decided to provide mid-day meal, snacks and milk to students up to class 12. Along with students, about 1.50 lakh teachers, lecturers and other staff members would also be provided free milk, snacks and mid-day meals, Srinivasa Reddy said. It also approved the first phase of Musi Riverfront development here for 21 kms with Rs 7,345 crores.
This will help those residing along Musi for decades. The riverfront development, including development of riverbank on both sides of the river, would also improve transportation facilities in the city, he said.
The cabinet also resolved to complete the construction of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) super-speciality hospitals at Sanatnagar, LB Nagar and Alwal and a state-run super-speciality hospitals at Warangal as early as possible. The cabinet approved the recruitment of 6,278 posts of different types in these hospitals.
The council of ministers also approved the construction of major godowns on 50 acres in Warangal district and also land allotments to Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jagtial district and for certain state and central government organisations, he added.
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