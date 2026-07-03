ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Govt To Challenge VB-G Ram G In Supreme Court To Safeguard State's Rights

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet on Thursday decided to implement the new rural employment scheme, VB-G RAM G, which replaced the MGNREGA, but will approach the Supreme Court against it to fight for safeguarding the state's interests.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the cabinet, state Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy alleged that the Centre has unilaterally brought the VB-G RAM G Act despite objections raised by state governments, workers and other stakeholders.

"The cabinet decided to approach the Supreme Court to protect our rights, while accepting the scheme," he said. Reddy recalled that the state assembly had passed a resolution in January this year against the replacement of MGNREGA.

He said the state government's cabinet sub-committee on the issue, headed by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, submitted its report, which was debated thoroughly in the cabinet. The state government has decided to accept VB G RAM G, having left with no option, similar to what some other states in the country have done, he said.

The state government would, however, pursue legal recourse to protect its interests, he added. The Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025, came into force across the country on July 1, providing 125 days of wage employment to rural workers, while making states shoulder 40 per cent of the expenditure incurred.