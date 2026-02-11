ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Govt Reorganises GHMC Into Three Separate Municipal Corporations

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has reorganised the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three separate municipal corporations.

The five-year term of the GHMC ended on February 10. The 150 divisions in the old Greater Hyderabad area have now gone up to 243 with delimitation. As many as 57 divisions have been formed under the merged municipalities and municipal corporations.

The state government has divided the GHMC, which has expanded to a total of 300 divisions, into three corporations to ensure administrative convenience and decentralization of power. The government, in a gazette notification on Tuesday, established GHMC, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) and the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) as per Section 3(1) of the GHMC Act-1955. According to the order, the new corporations will work separately from Wednesday.

The state government had issued an order two years back declaring Hyderabad city, covering an area of ​​2,000 sq km up to Outer Ring Road, as TCUR Telangana Central Urban Area. With the aim of ensuring uniform administrative system in the area under ORR and achieving planned development, on September 2, 2024, after the expiry of the term of the sarpanchs, 51 villages in the suburbs were merged into the nearest municipalities and municipal corporations.

After the term of the governing bodies of the municipalities and corporations expired, 20 municipalities and seven municipal corporations were merged into GHMC in November. 2025. Later, the GHMC completed the re-division of divisions as per the law. As many as 300 divisions were formed in the sprawling city. The administrative system was expanded to 60 circles and 12 zones.

With the completion of the term of the GHMC Governing Council on February 10, the process of dividing the Hyderabad Metropolitan Corporation into three local bodies was completed immediately.