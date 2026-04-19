Telangana Govt Plans Free MMTS Train Travel For All Passengers In Hyderabad From June 2
The free MMTS train travel will be for a period of one year and based on performance and outcome, decision on extension will be taken.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: In an effort to curb the escalating traffic congestion and pollution, the Telangana government has planned to introduce free travel on Hyderabad's Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) trains from June 2.
The initiative, meant for all passengers, including men and women, is expected to reduce commuting costs, providing financial relief to the public. It will be launched on Telangana Formation Day on June 2. A formal letter outlining the proposal was sent to the South Central Railway.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has given his approval to this scheme following which, chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao and other officials held a meeting with South Central Railway general manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava.
The scheme will initially run for a period of one year on a pilot basis. A decision regarding its extension will be taken based on performance and outcome. Taking into account passenger volumes, it is estimated that South Central Railway generates an annual revenue of Rs 10 crore from MMTS services. The state government has clarified that it will compensate the Railways for this amount, irrespective of any potential increase in passenger numbers following the implementation of the free travel scheme.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, MMTS trains enjoyed an excellent response from the public. At that time, approximately 1.20 lakh passengers travelled daily across a network of 121 trains. However, popularity of MMTS trains is on the decline due to irregular frequency and lack of punctuality. Currently, around 80 to 88 trains are in operation and reports indicate that the number of passengers range between 38,000 and 42,000.
Jayesh Ranjan, special chief secretary of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department has written a letter to the general manager of South Central Railway, requesting the implementation of free travel for all passengers on MMTS trains. In the letter, he noted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had conducted a review meeting regarding MMTS services on March 26. The letter outlined the suggestions made by the Chief Minister, namely increasing number of MMTS trips during peak hours, ensuring punctuality, upgrading amenities at MMTS stations and operating RTC shuttle buses to facilitate last-mile connectivity for passengers, enabling them to travel from their homes to the station and back. Space within railway station premises should be allocated for these buses, the CM suggested.
In response, the South Central Railway has requested the Telangana government to submit a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the proposed free travel scheme on MMTS trains. In his reply, I T Y Pandey, principal chief commercial manager, said it would examine the draft MoU and subsequently seek approval from the Railway Board. Furthermore, the railway administration clarified that the decision regarding the number of trains to be operated and their respective timings would rest with South Central Railway. It explained that amenities at stations would be provided in accordance with the regulations of the Railway Board.
Regarding Phase 2 of the MMTS, it noted that the Telangana government owes the Railways Rs 491.45 crore and requested that the amount be paid.
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