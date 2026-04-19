ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Govt Plans Free MMTS Train Travel For All Passengers In Hyderabad From June 2

Hyderabad: In an effort to curb the escalating traffic congestion and pollution, the Telangana government has planned to introduce free travel on Hyderabad's Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) trains from June 2.

The initiative, meant for all passengers, including men and women, is expected to reduce commuting costs, providing financial relief to the public. It will be launched on Telangana Formation Day on June 2. A formal letter outlining the proposal was sent to the South Central Railway.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has given his approval to this scheme following which, chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao and other officials held a meeting with South Central Railway general manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava.

The scheme will initially run for a period of one year on a pilot basis. A decision regarding its extension will be taken based on performance and outcome. Taking into account passenger volumes, it is estimated that South Central Railway generates an annual revenue of Rs 10 crore from MMTS services. The state government has clarified that it will compensate the Railways for this amount, irrespective of any potential increase in passenger numbers following the implementation of the free travel scheme.