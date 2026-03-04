ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Govt Offices Asked To Set AC Temperature At 25 Degrees Celsius

Hyderabad: With summers approaching, air conditioners need to be used constantly, which in turn takes a toll on the overall electricity bill. So, the state administration has asked all departments to adopt a simple change that will reduce electricity bills and conserve energy.

Telangana Energy Department has directed all government offices to operate air conditioners at 25 degrees Celsius after a field study conducted by Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TGREDCO) revealed that maintaining AC temperature at 25 degree C would reduce electricity consumption by up to 432 units per year and prevent 310 kg of carbon emissions.

The report states that the simple temperature adjustment is good for health, and if AC temperature is fixed at 25 degrees Celsius in all houses and offices across the state it can help in saving around six percent in electricity.

Due to the scorching heat during the day and as temperature remains mostly unchanged even at night, many ACs are run continuously at lower temperatures in many houses. Due to this, the electricity bills increase and the state's electricity demand rises. Electricity distribution companies pay up to Rs 10 per unit to the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) to buy electricity. The electricity bill of the government offices is over Rs 100 crore per month and maintaining the temperature of ACs at 25 degrees C will save at least Rs 50 crore per month, TGREDCO estimated.