ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Launches Family Register, To Provide Certificate; BJP Alleges Bid To Protect Illegal Vote Banks

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has constituted a statewide electronic Telangana Family Register and introduced a facility for the issue of a Family Register Certificate through the MeeSeva platform.

The move has triggered a sharp reaction from the opposition BJP, who claim it is meant to "protect illegal vote banks".

According to a government order, the decision to launch the Family Register was taken to facilitate the delivery of citizen services, ensure uniformity in the verification of family particulars, and provide a readily accessible record.

"The decision was taken in view of the difficulties being experienced by citizens in producing an authenticated and reliable record of their family composition for the purpose of availing various government services," the order said. The Family Register Certificate would be issued through the MeeSeva citizen service portal.

The Family Register would contain, in respect of each family unit, particulars about Family Register Identification Number, name of the head of the family and each member of the family, relationship of each member to the head of the family, age, date of birth and gender, besides Aadhaar number of each member and present address of the family.

It would be maintained in electronic form, the order said. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday thanked the state government for its "timely decision" as it would help in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.