Telangana Launches Family Register, To Provide Certificate; BJP Alleges Bid To Protect Illegal Vote Banks
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday thanked the state government for its "timely decision" as it would help in the SIR of electoral rolls.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 9:59 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has constituted a statewide electronic Telangana Family Register and introduced a facility for the issue of a Family Register Certificate through the MeeSeva platform.
The move has triggered a sharp reaction from the opposition BJP, who claim it is meant to "protect illegal vote banks".
According to a government order, the decision to launch the Family Register was taken to facilitate the delivery of citizen services, ensure uniformity in the verification of family particulars, and provide a readily accessible record.
"The decision was taken in view of the difficulties being experienced by citizens in producing an authenticated and reliable record of their family composition for the purpose of availing various government services," the order said. The Family Register Certificate would be issued through the MeeSeva citizen service portal.
The Family Register would contain, in respect of each family unit, particulars about Family Register Identification Number, name of the head of the family and each member of the family, relationship of each member to the head of the family, age, date of birth and gender, besides Aadhaar number of each member and present address of the family.
It would be maintained in electronic form, the order said. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday thanked the state government for its "timely decision" as it would help in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
"In a welcome move, the Government of Telangana has decided to issue Family Register Certificate through the MeeSeva platform," he said in a post on X. Owaisi said he had made a representation to the government along with Congress leader Faheem Qureshi.
In a welcome move, the Government of Telangana has decided to issue Family Register Certificate through the MeeSeva platform (₹62 as service charge). I had made a representation along with @FaheemQureshinc. The certificate is one of the 12 acceptable documents under the Special… pic.twitter.com/mTJoQe51YX— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 27, 2026
"The certificate is one of the 12 acceptable documents under the Special Intensive Revision. It will benefit many poor & undocumented people if they receive notice. I hope this facility is used by the people," he said. Government advisor on minority affairs Mohammed Ali Shabbir also welcomed the move.
Meanwhile, State BJP president N Ramchander Rao has alleged that the ruling Congress is rushing to issue Family Register Certificates to protect its "illegal vote bank" during SIR. He asserted that his party "will not allow a single illegal Rohingya, Bangladeshi or Pakistani to remain on the state's electoral rolls".
Congress, BRS and MIM which have sheltered illegal vote banks for decades, can now see their political death warrant in SIR scrutiny. That is why the Congress govt is rushing to issue Family Register Certificates, which is completely illegal.— N Ramchander Rao (@N_RamchanderRao) July 27, 2026
Bharatiya Janata Party will not let…
In a post on X, the BJP leader said, "The Congress, BRS and MIM, which have sheltered illegal vote banks for decades, can now see their political death warrant in SIR scrutiny. That is why the Congress govt is rushing to issue Family Register Certificates, which is completely illegal." He added that the BJP is prepared to fight the battle on the streets and in courts.
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