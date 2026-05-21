ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Govt Hikes Minimum Wages, To Benefit 1.11 Crore Workers

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the government has increased the minimum wages of workers on the recommendation of the cabinet sub-committee, which will benefit 1.11 crore workers.

"During the BRS regime, 1.11 crore workers lost their pay due to the non-fixing of minimum wages. The cabinet sub-committee on the minimum wage consulted all sections and made key recommendations to the government. It has been divided into unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and high-skilled categories," Reddy said.

He added that to determine the wages, the zones have been divided into municipal corporations, municipalities and rural areas. The wages of unskilled workers in municipal corporation areas have been increased from Rs 12,750 to Rs 16,000, the wages of semi-skilled workers from Rs 13,592 to Rs 17,000, the wages of skilled workers from Rs 13,772 to Rs 18,500, and the wages of highly skilled workers from Rs 14,607 to Rs 20,000. The revised wages will come into effect from June 1, the CM said.