Telangana Govt Hikes Fees For 63 Private Engineering Colleges; CBIT Tops At Rs 1.83 Lakh

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has hiked undergraduate engineering course fees in several private engineering colleges in the state, with Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) recording the highest at Rs 1.83 lakh.

As per the order of the Telangana Admissions and Fees Regulatory Committee (TAFRC), tuition fees will increase in at least 63 colleges, remain unchanged in 70 colleges, and be reduced in 19 private engineering colleges for the upcoming academic year. This decision comes amid government efforts to regulate fee collection and curb irregularities in the education sector.

The G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science, Hyderabad, is permitted to increase its fees by up to Rs. 62,000, while other colleges will see only slight increases. Notably, Narayanamma College’s fee was reduced from Rs. 1.22 lakh to Rs. 1 lakh in 2022, but this time it has received a significant hike.

TAFRC had submitted the relevant list to the Telangana government a few months ago, finalising the fees of a total of 152 colleges, while the new fees will come into effect from the current academic year (2025-26) after the final go-ahead. It will be applicable till 2025-28.

The highest fee in Telangana has been finalised at CBIT at Rs. 1.83 lakh, while the college fee was Rs 1.65 lakh till last year; this time it has been increased by Rs. 18,000 lakh.

In 36 colleges, it has been increased by Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000, and in nine colleges, it has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 35,000. The fees at Swami Vivekananda Institute of Technology have increased by Rs 50, and at Mallareddy Engineering College and Management Sciences by Rs 200.