ETV Bharat / state

Diwali Gift: Telangana Govt Extends Pension Benefits To 4.5 Lakh People

Kodangal: Terming it a Diwali gift, the Telangana government has extended pension benefits to 4.5 lakh people, including 3.5 lakh women.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy formally launched the process to sanction 4.5 lakh new “Cheyutha” pensions across the state.

The chief minister handed over sanction letters to the new beneficiaries during a meeting with women's self-help groups in Hakeempet.

Reddy said that “Indiramma” houses were also allotted to women to provide them with a sense of security.

He further said that the government is providing fine-quality rice and up to 200 units of free electricity to alleviate the financial burden on women.

The Chief Minister also lashed out at opposition party leaders, accusing them of inciting auto-rickshaw drivers following the introduction of free RTC bus travel for women.

He urged people to oppose those who are demanding the cancellation of the free bus travel scheme.