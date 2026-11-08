Diwali Gift: Telangana Govt Extends Pension Benefits To 4.5 Lakh People
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy formally launched the process to sanction pension to 4.5 lakh people across the state.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Kodangal: Terming it a Diwali gift, the Telangana government has extended pension benefits to 4.5 lakh people, including 3.5 lakh women.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy formally launched the process to sanction 4.5 lakh new “Cheyutha” pensions across the state.
The chief minister handed over sanction letters to the new beneficiaries during a meeting with women's self-help groups in Hakeempet.
Reddy said that “Indiramma” houses were also allotted to women to provide them with a sense of security.
He further said that the government is providing fine-quality rice and up to 200 units of free electricity to alleviate the financial burden on women.
The Chief Minister also lashed out at opposition party leaders, accusing them of inciting auto-rickshaw drivers following the introduction of free RTC bus travel for women.
He urged people to oppose those who are demanding the cancellation of the free bus travel scheme.
Asserting that he has introduced welfare schemes that no other Chief Minister has implemented in the last 70 years, Reddy said that the government is providing fine-quality rice free of cost to 3.4 crore people in the state.
He declared that “his life's goal is to transform one crore women in the state into millionaires.”
Among the welfare initiatives that the government has highlighted include the management of “Amma Adarsha Pathashalas” (model schools), the stitching of student uniforms, and the operation of petrol bunks have been entrusted to women.
'Indiramma Canteens' have been allocated within secretariats and government offices.
“Loans amounting to Rs 79,000 crore have been provided to women through banks. Furthermore, Rs 1,900 crore has been paid to banks to cover the interest on loans taken by women's self-help groups.”
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