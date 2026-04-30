ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Govt Buys 100% Equity In Hyderabad Metro From L&T For Rs 1,461 Crore

Hyderabad: The state government has taken over the first phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project from the private company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) by purchasing 100% equity for Rs 1,461.47 crore.

Earlier, the government had decided to take over the first phase of the project through Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and had been in talks with L&T for a few days.

Telangana chief secretary and HMRL chairman K Ramakrishna Rao, Metropolitan Area Urban Development Department special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan, HMRL MD Sarfaraz Ahmed, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited MD KVB Reddy, L&T representative DK Sen, urban transport advisor and ex-MD of Metro Rail NVS Reddy held a meeting at the secretariat on Wednesday, where a share purchase agreement was signed between HMRL, L&T and L&TMRHL.

As per the agreement, the outstanding debt of Rs. 13,538.53 crore of L&TMRHL, due on April 30, will be refinanced with the guarantee of the state government. IDBI Capital will act as the transaction advisor, while Saraf and Partners will provide legal advisory services.