Telangana Govt Buys 100% Equity In Hyderabad Metro From L&T For Rs 1,461 Crore
The outstanding debt of Rs 13,538.53 crore of L&TMRHL will be refinanced with the government's guarantee, in which IDBI Capital will be the transaction advisor.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: The state government has taken over the first phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project from the private company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) by purchasing 100% equity for Rs 1,461.47 crore.
Earlier, the government had decided to take over the first phase of the project through Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and had been in talks with L&T for a few days.
Telangana chief secretary and HMRL chairman K Ramakrishna Rao, Metropolitan Area Urban Development Department special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan, HMRL MD Sarfaraz Ahmed, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited MD KVB Reddy, L&T representative DK Sen, urban transport advisor and ex-MD of Metro Rail NVS Reddy held a meeting at the secretariat on Wednesday, where a share purchase agreement was signed between HMRL, L&T and L&TMRHL.
As per the agreement, the outstanding debt of Rs. 13,538.53 crore of L&TMRHL, due on April 30, will be refinanced with the guarantee of the state government. IDBI Capital will act as the transaction advisor, while Saraf and Partners will provide legal advisory services.
Before the agreement to take over the project, L&T chairman and MD SN Subrahmanyan met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the police command control centre in Banjara Hills to discuss various issues, including the acquisition.
L&T Limited has entered into a share purchase agreement to sell its entire stake in L&TMRHL to Hyderabad Metrorail Limited, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
After the completion of this transaction, L&TMRHL will no longer be an affiliate of L&T, and the divestment process is expected to be completed by June 30.
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