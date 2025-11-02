Telangana Govt Approves 85% Local Reservation In PG Medical Management Quota
With this, 318 seats out of the 374 under MQ-1 are now reserved for local Telangana candidates, leaving 56 seats for aspirants from across India.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 11:01 AM IST
Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Telangana government on Saturday approved 85 per cent local reservations under the management quota in private PG medical colleges in the state. Until now, these MQ-1 seats were filled under the All India category, open to candidates from across the country.
“This fulfils a long-pending, decade-old demand of Telangana’s medical fraternity. For many years, local doctors and students have been seeking justice in PG medical admissions, pointing to the limited availability of government quota seats and the burden of high fees in private colleges,” Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s office said on Saturday (November 1).
The Chief Minister has ordered the Medical and Health Department Secretary to immediately issue a Government Order (GO) in the matter.
For the academic year 2025–26, Telangana has 31 PG Medical Colleges offering 2,983 seats, including 12 Government (1,472 seats) and 19 Private Colleges (1,511 seats).
In Government colleges, 50 per cent of seats fall under the All India Quota (AIQ) and 50 per cent under the Competent Authority Quota (CAQ) while in private colleges, 50 per cent of seats are under CAQ and the remaining 50 per cent under the Management Quota (MQ).
Out of the 741 PG Medical Management Quota seats, 374 belong to MQ–1. Under this new policy, 318 seats (85 per cent) will now be reserved for Telangana local candidates and 56 seats (15 per cent) will remain open to candidates from all over India.
This significant decision, taken by Chief Minister Reddy, following the representation of Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, fulfils a long-pending, decade-old demand of Telangana’s medical fraternity. For many years, local doctors and students have been seeking justice in PG medical admissions, pointing to the limited availability of government quota seats and the burden of high fees in private colleges.
With the Chief Minister’s approval, the Health Secretary has been instructed to issue necessary Government Orders immediately.
"Historic decision by TG Govt. 85% of Medical PG management quota seats will now be reserved for Telangana students! This long-awaited reform will benefit thousands of young doctors, boost specialist numbers & strengthen healthcare in the state," the Health Minister's office said in a post on X.
Historic decision by TG Govt👏— Office of Minister for Health, Telangana (@TelanganaHealth) November 1, 2025
85% of Medical PG management quota seats will now be reserved for Telangana students!
This long-awaited reform will benefit thousands of young doctors, boost specialist numbers & strengthen healthcare in the state.@revanth_anumula…
The Junior Doctors Association also expressed its gratitude in a statement for the state government's decision.
Read More