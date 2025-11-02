ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Govt Approves 85% Local Reservation In PG Medical Management Quota

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Telangana government on Saturday approved 85 per cent local reservations under the management quota in private PG medical colleges in the state. Until now, these MQ-1 seats were filled under the All India category, open to candidates from across the country.

“This fulfils a long-pending, decade-old demand of Telangana’s medical fraternity. For many years, local doctors and students have been seeking justice in PG medical admissions, pointing to the limited availability of government quota seats and the burden of high fees in private colleges,” Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s office said on Saturday (November 1).

The Chief Minister has ordered the Medical and Health Department Secretary to immediately issue a Government Order (GO) in the matter.

For the academic year 2025–26, Telangana has 31 PG Medical Colleges offering 2,983 seats, including 12 Government (1,472 seats) and 19 Private Colleges (1,511 seats).

In Government colleges, 50 per cent of seats fall under the All India Quota (AIQ) and 50 per cent under the Competent Authority Quota (CAQ) while in private colleges, 50 per cent of seats are under CAQ and the remaining 50 per cent under the Management Quota (MQ).