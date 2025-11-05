ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Congress Government Trying To Blame BJP Without Probing Kaleshwaram Irregularities: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the Congress government in Telangana is trying to shift blame onto the BJP instead of initiating its own probe into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, which took shape during the previous BRS regime.

"It is the responsibility of the state government to investigate the alleged irregularities in the project," he told reporters here.

"Rahul Gandhi refused their arrest, saying BRS is our friend. That is why they are trying to blame the BJP. They don't want to investigate corruption," the union minister claimed.

"They are trying to save themselves by conducting inquiries only into the technical issues raised by the (National) Dam Safety Authority and the Ghose Commission (which probed the issue earlier)," he added.

The BJP leader further said the Congress government was trying to "mislead people" by making allegations against the BJP and the Centre, even though the police and irrigation departments are under the purview of the state government.

On Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had alleged that the BJP and BRS share an "adhesive bond" and accused the Centre of shielding BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing a campaign rally here for the November 11 Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll in support of the Congress candidate, the chief minister had questioned why the CBI had not registered an FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project built during the previous BRS regime.