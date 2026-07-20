Telangana Government Moves To Introduce Statewide Land Pooling Law For Infrastructure Projects
The government has prepared a preliminary draft of the 'Telangana Comprehensive Area Development Planning Bill-2026'
Published : July 20, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has initiated the process of framing a comprehensive land pooling policy aimed at providing a permanent solution to land acquisition challenges for major infrastructure and development projects across the state.
The government has prepared a preliminary draft of the 'Telangana Comprehensive Area Development Planning Bill-2026', which is expected to lay the legal framework for land pooling across the state.
State Chief Secretary Sanjai Jaju chaired a series of meetings at the Secretariat on Thursday and Friday with senior officials from the Municipal Administration, Transport, Roads and Buildings, Irrigation Department, and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to discuss the key provisions to be incorporated into the proposed legislation.
At present, Telangana does not have a dedicated law governing land pooling across the state. Officials studying the issue have reportedly found the land pooling models implemented in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu to be effective.
The proposed legislation aims to create a uniform policy that can be used for land pooling in various development projects while reducing dependence on conventional land acquisition methods.
The government requires vast tracts of land for several ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects, including national highways, railway lines, the Regional Ring Road (RRR), proposed high-speed rail corridors, airport expansion projects, industrial corridors, industrial parks, townships, and irrigation projects.
According to officials associated with the study team, the policy is expected to include a mechanism under which landowners will receive a portion of their pooled land back as fully developed plots after infrastructure such as roads and utilities has been created.
The Irrigation Department has also been involved in drafting the policy, as several irrigation projects in Telangana have experienced delays due to land acquisition disputes.
The draft legislation is currently in its preliminary stage. The state government is expected to constitute a high-level committee comprising senior officials from multiple departments to review the draft and recommend changes before the bill is finalised.
The government is expected to draw heavily from the successful land pooling model implemented by the HMDA in the Uppal Bhagayat area of Hyderabad.
Under that project, landowners voluntarily pooled their land, part of which was utilised for the Hyderabad Metro Rail and other public infrastructure. The remaining land was returned to the original owners as developed plots with improved infrastructure.
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