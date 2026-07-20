ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Government Moves To Introduce Statewide Land Pooling Law For Infrastructure Projects

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has initiated the process of framing a comprehensive land pooling policy aimed at providing a permanent solution to land acquisition challenges for major infrastructure and development projects across the state.

The government has prepared a preliminary draft of the 'Telangana Comprehensive Area Development Planning Bill-2026', which is expected to lay the legal framework for land pooling across the state.

State Chief Secretary Sanjai Jaju chaired a series of meetings at the Secretariat on Thursday and Friday with senior officials from the Municipal Administration, Transport, Roads and Buildings, Irrigation Department, and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to discuss the key provisions to be incorporated into the proposed legislation.

At present, Telangana does not have a dedicated law governing land pooling across the state. Officials studying the issue have reportedly found the land pooling models implemented in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu to be effective.

The proposed legislation aims to create a uniform policy that can be used for land pooling in various development projects while reducing dependence on conventional land acquisition methods.

The government requires vast tracts of land for several ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects, including national highways, railway lines, the Regional Ring Road (RRR), proposed high-speed rail corridors, airport expansion projects, industrial corridors, industrial parks, townships, and irrigation projects.