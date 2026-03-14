ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Mulls Green Shift: 1.26 Lakh Auto-Rickshaws To Get Electric Kits To Curb Pollution Levels

Nearly 1.26 lakh auto-rickshaws will be retrofitted with electric kits to reduce pollution ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: In a major push towards clean mobility, the Government of Telangana is likely to kick off an ambitious initiative to convert auto-rickshaws into electric vehicles across the Telangana Core Urban Region - areas located within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Hyderabad.

Under the proposed plan, nearly 1.26 lakh auto-rickshaws currently running on petrol, diesel, or gas will be retrofitted with electric kits, significantly reducing vehicular pollution and promoting eco-friendly urban transport.

The initiative follows directions from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who has instructed officials to fast-track measures aimed at cutting carbon emissions in Hyderabad.

Transport Commissioner Ilambarthi and Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj are overseeing the drafting of a dedicated policy that will allow auto owners to retrofit their vehicles with electric propulsion kits.

A high-level meeting has been scheduled at the State Secretariat on Monday (March 16) to finalise the retrofitting framework. Senior officials from multiple departments - including Finance, Municipal Administration, Energy, Tribal Welfare, BC Welfare, Social Welfare, Minority Welfare, Planning, and Industries - have been invited to take part in the deliberations.

During a review meeting held on March 11 with the Roads & Buildings and Transport departments, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasised that auto drivers should not face financial hardship while transitioning to electric vehicles.