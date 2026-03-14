Telangana Mulls Green Shift: 1.26 Lakh Auto-Rickshaws To Get Electric Kits To Curb Pollution Levels
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to fast-track measures aimed at cutting carbon emissions in Hyderabad.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a major push towards clean mobility, the Government of Telangana is likely to kick off an ambitious initiative to convert auto-rickshaws into electric vehicles across the Telangana Core Urban Region - areas located within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Hyderabad.
Under the proposed plan, nearly 1.26 lakh auto-rickshaws currently running on petrol, diesel, or gas will be retrofitted with electric kits, significantly reducing vehicular pollution and promoting eco-friendly urban transport.
The initiative follows directions from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who has instructed officials to fast-track measures aimed at cutting carbon emissions in Hyderabad.
Transport Commissioner Ilambarthi and Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj are overseeing the drafting of a dedicated policy that will allow auto owners to retrofit their vehicles with electric propulsion kits.
A high-level meeting has been scheduled at the State Secretariat on Monday (March 16) to finalise the retrofitting framework. Senior officials from multiple departments - including Finance, Municipal Administration, Energy, Tribal Welfare, BC Welfare, Social Welfare, Minority Welfare, Planning, and Industries - have been invited to take part in the deliberations.
During a review meeting held on March 11 with the Roads & Buildings and Transport departments, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasised that auto drivers should not face financial hardship while transitioning to electric vehicles.
“We want to encourage a clean transport system without putting any financial pressure on auto drivers,” the Chief Minister reportedly told officials.
To ensure a smooth transition, the government has proposed allocating Rs 200 crore in the 2026–27 budget to provide 100% financial assistance for the installation of electric kits. The subsidy will be routed through various welfare department so that drivers do not bear any conversion costs.
According to estimates from the Transport Department, retrofitting costs range from ₹1.20 lakh to Rs two lakh depending on battery configuration. A swappable battery system is expected to cost around Rs 1.20 lakh, while a fixed battery setup may go up to Rs two lakh.
Officials believe the large-scale transition to electric autos will substantially reduce both air and noise pollution across the city. Additionally, electric vehicles are expected to lower long-term maintenance expenses for drivers.
In line with its broader green mobility roadmap, the state government has already announced that only electric buses operated by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation will be permitted to run within the ORR limits in the coming years.
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