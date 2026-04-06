ETV Bharat / state

'Telangana Governance Model Delivering Faster Results': Revanth Reddy Responds To Keralam Counterpart

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in a six-page letter to his Keralam counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, said the latter was relying on 'outdated data' while claiming that his state's governance model was delivering faster results.



He explained the development, literacy, etc. in both states with complete statistics. ‘‘I have immense respect for CM Pinarayi Vijayan. I have read his tweets carefully. It is my responsibility to reveal the truth before the people of both states," Reddy said in the letter.

He said, "Telangana’s GSDP growth in the financial year 2024-25 is 10.1 per cent. This is more than the national GDP of 9.9 per cent. Our GSDP has crossed Rs 16.12 lakh crores". Reddy said Telangana ranks second compared to the states and union territories of the country. "Our geographical area is 3.5 per cent of the country. If we take the population, it is less than 3 per cent. But, Telangana’s share in the national GDP is almost 5 per cent", he said.

Reddy said In the first year of the Congress government coming to power, farmer loans worth Rs 20,617 crore were waived off. "We made 25.36 lakh farmers debt-free. This will go down in the history of Telangana.," he said.

Reddy said under Rythu Bharosa to increase agricultural income, the state government is giving Rs 12,000 per acre annually for crop cultivation. "Under agricultural investment, we have given Rs 25,279 crore to 69.70 lakh farmers so far. We have spent Rs 26,098 crore on 24-hour free electricity to 29.40 lakh farmers. We have spent Rs 5 lakh on insurance for 14.91 lakh farmers and Rs 3,124 crore. We have given Rs 3,139 crore to 14.91 lakh farmers under crop bonus,” he said.

Reddy observed that virtually every statistic cited by Pinarayi was from NITI Aayog Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index 2023-24, from a period representing “the tail-end of a disastrous decade for Telangana, when the combined onslaught of the BJP at the Centre and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the state had pushed our people to an all-time low. That era ended in December 2023. You are measuring our recovery by data that predates our government.”

On Vijayan’s prediction of Keralam going to “become the first state in the country to completely eradicate extreme poverty” by late 2025, Reddy sought to know whether he was speaking of the past or in future tense, as it is presently April 2026. “Did it happen? Or was it, like many LDF promises, still a work in progress?” Reddy asked.