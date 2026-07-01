Girl From Telangana Sows Hopes For A Green Future
Till now, Blessy has scattered an astonishing 2.5 lakh seed balls across the forest areas and has emerged a young champion of the green movement
Published : July 1, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Malyala: At a time when most of her peers are spending their holidays playing games, a girl studying in Class VII is busy spending her time conserving nature. Till now, Blessy has scattered an astonishing 2.5 lakh seed balls across the forest areas and has emerged as a young champion of the green movement.
She is inspired by the lessons on environmental conservation given by her father, Prakash, and the life of renowned environmentalist 'Vanajivi' Ramayya.
A student of Baddenapalli Gurukul School in Rajanna Sircilla district, Blessy developed a love for nature at a very young age. Her father regularly taught her that the future of all living beings depends on protecting forests and planting trees. Those values inspired her to begin preparing seed balls when she was in Class 3, a mission she has continued with unwavering dedication every year.
On Tuesday, while scattering seed balls in the Kondagattu forest area, Blessy shared her inspiring journey. Together with her father, she has dispersed nearly 2.5 lakh seed balls in different forest regions of Sircilla district, helping regenerate green cover naturally during the monsoon.
This year alone, this young environmentalist prepared around 15,000 seed balls that contain seeds wrapped in nutrient-rich soil and clay, enabling them to germinate when favourable conditions arrive.
"My father taught me that protecting trees means protecting life. Inspired by Vanajivi Ramayya, I want to make our forests greener for future generations," Blessy underlined.
Her commitment towards the environment does not end with interspersing seed balls. Taking a leaf out of the lifelong work of Vanajivi Ramayya, she has now set an ambitious target of planting 12,000 saplings in the near future.
Blessy has also had the opportunity to act in a documentary based on Ramayya's inspiring life, an experience that strengthened her resolve to dedicate herself to environmental protection.
"Every seed ball is a promise to nature. My dream is to see barren lands transformed into green forests," she added.
Blessy's remarkable efforts demonstrate that age is no barrier to working towards a meaningful change. At a time when climate change and deforestation pose serious challenges, her story is a powerful reminder that a single determined child can inspire an entire community to protect the environment. With thousands of seeds already scattered and an even bigger dream ahead, Blessy is proving that the smallest hands can sow the biggest hopes for a greener future.