ETV Bharat / state

Girl From Telangana Sows Hopes For A Green Future

Malyala: At a time when most of her peers are spending their holidays playing games, a girl studying in Class VII is busy spending her time conserving nature. Till now, Blessy has scattered an astonishing 2.5 lakh seed balls across the forest areas and has emerged as a young champion of the green movement.

She is inspired by the lessons on environmental conservation given by her father, Prakash, and the life of renowned environmentalist 'Vanajivi' Ramayya.

A student of Baddenapalli Gurukul School in Rajanna Sircilla district, Blessy developed a love for nature at a very young age. Her father regularly taught her that the future of all living beings depends on protecting forests and planting trees. Those values inspired her to begin preparing seed balls when she was in Class 3, a mission she has continued with unwavering dedication every year.

On Tuesday, while scattering seed balls in the Kondagattu forest area, Blessy shared her inspiring journey. Together with her father, she has dispersed nearly 2.5 lakh seed balls in different forest regions of Sircilla district, helping regenerate green cover naturally during the monsoon.

This year alone, this young environmentalist prepared around 15,000 seed balls that contain seeds wrapped in nutrient-rich soil and clay, enabling them to germinate when favourable conditions arrive.