ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Girl Becomes First KGBV Student To Secure IIT Seat Through JEE

Hyderabad: A student from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Telangana's Rangareddy district has become the first from the KGBV system to secure admission to an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) after qualifying the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026, education officials said.

The results of JEE Advanced 2026 were announced by IIT Roorkee on Sunday. B Akhila, who studied at KGBV in Farooknagar of Rangareddy district, secured admission to an IIT under the preparatory category in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) quota, officials said. School Education Director Naveen Nicholas said Akhila is the first student from the KGBV system to achieve this milestone.

"Akhila is the first student from KGBV to secure admission into an IIT. Several other students have also qualified JEE Main and are expected to secure admissions in premier institutions," added Nicholas.

Officials said that after completing one year of preparatory training at the allotted IIT, Akhila will become eligible for admission into the B.Tech programme during the 2027-28 academic session.