Telangana Girl Becomes First KGBV Student To Secure IIT Seat Through JEE
The student from Telangana’s KGBV has become the first to secure admission to an IIT, marking a milestone for residential girls’ education.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: A student from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Telangana's Rangareddy district has become the first from the KGBV system to secure admission to an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) after qualifying the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026, education officials said.
The results of JEE Advanced 2026 were announced by IIT Roorkee on Sunday. B Akhila, who studied at KGBV in Farooknagar of Rangareddy district, secured admission to an IIT under the preparatory category in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) quota, officials said. School Education Director Naveen Nicholas said Akhila is the first student from the KGBV system to achieve this milestone.
"Akhila is the first student from KGBV to secure admission into an IIT. Several other students have also qualified JEE Main and are expected to secure admissions in premier institutions," added Nicholas.
Officials said that after completing one year of preparatory training at the allotted IIT, Akhila will become eligible for admission into the B.Tech programme during the 2027-28 academic session.
Meanwhile, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) counselling process for admission into IITs and other premier institutions is set to begin on Tuesday. Authorities said counselling for admissions across participating institutions will take place in multiple phases, with seat allotment rounds scheduled between June and July.
IIT Roorkee has released the complete schedule for the counselling. The first phase of counselling will begin on June 11, and the first phase of seats will be allotted on June 13. The second phase will be allotted on June 30, the third phase on July 6, the fourth phase on July 10 and the last phase on July 16. The counselling process will end on July 21.
This year, a total of 138 institutions are participating in the counselling process, including 23 IITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), 31 NITs, one Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), 26 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and 56 Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs).
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