Telangana Gears Up For Hosting Global Summit In November, Unveils Vision For New City Along Musi River

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is actively preparing to host a major international conference in November aimed at attracting domestic and foreign investments. The summit will highlight investment opportunities across key sectors, particularly in infrastructure and urban development within Hyderabad and the proposed Future City. Officials say a clearer plan for the proposed works will be ready by the end of this month.

Authorities are currently finalising designs and planning details, from Gandipet-Gandhi Sarovar to Himayatsagar-Gandhi Sarovar, ensuring that the Musi Riverfront project aligns with the upcoming international investment summit. “By the end of this month, there will be clarity on all works related to the Musi Riverfront. Once the summit is over in November, riverfront development activities will take centre stage,” said an official familiar with the plans.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has held several meetings with officials to discuss the scope and execution of the projects, emphasising the development of the Musi Riverfront as a central component of the initiative. As part of this plan, the government has decided to acquire land in the Himayatsagar and Kismatpur areas. Alternate land will be allocated to meet the requirements of these organisations. The Cabinet, in its recent meeting, approved the acquisition proposals. Notably, the land previously allotted to the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) in 2007 will remain unaffected.