Telangana Gears Up For Hosting Global Summit In November, Unveils Vision For New City Along Musi River
The government aims to make around 1,000 acres available for the proposed new city along the Musi Riverfront, inspired by neo-urban planning models
Published : October 18, 2025 at 10:38 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government is actively preparing to host a major international conference in November aimed at attracting domestic and foreign investments. The summit will highlight investment opportunities across key sectors, particularly in infrastructure and urban development within Hyderabad and the proposed Future City. Officials say a clearer plan for the proposed works will be ready by the end of this month.
Authorities are currently finalising designs and planning details, from Gandipet-Gandhi Sarovar to Himayatsagar-Gandhi Sarovar, ensuring that the Musi Riverfront project aligns with the upcoming international investment summit. “By the end of this month, there will be clarity on all works related to the Musi Riverfront. Once the summit is over in November, riverfront development activities will take centre stage,” said an official familiar with the plans.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has held several meetings with officials to discuss the scope and execution of the projects, emphasising the development of the Musi Riverfront as a central component of the initiative. As part of this plan, the government has decided to acquire land in the Himayatsagar and Kismatpur areas. Alternate land will be allocated to meet the requirements of these organisations. The Cabinet, in its recent meeting, approved the acquisition proposals. Notably, the land previously allotted to the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) in 2007 will remain unaffected.
Vision for a New City
An additional 23 acres have been earmarked for the medical and health department, while lands from seven to eight other organisations are set to be consolidated. The government aims to make around 1,000 acres available for the proposed new city along the Musi Riverfront, inspired by urban planning models like Seoul, South Korea.
Officials are tasked with designing a city that differs from existing models, integrating modern infrastructure and sustainable development.
Plans include an elevated corridor from Gandipet to Gouraram and iconic architectural features along the riverfront. The CM has emphasised that tenders for all works should be finalised by December and that the development should ideally be completed within two years.
