ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Gears Up For Hosting Global Summit In November, Unveils Vision For New City Along Musi River

The government aims to make around 1,000 acres available for the proposed new city along the Musi Riverfront, inspired by neo-urban planning models

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy embraces a boat ride in the Musi River as he takes up the Musi rejuvenation project, at Sangem village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri on Friday.
File photo of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy embraces a boat ride in the Musi River as he takes up the Musi rejuvenation project, at Sangem village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 18, 2025 at 10:38 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is actively preparing to host a major international conference in November aimed at attracting domestic and foreign investments. The summit will highlight investment opportunities across key sectors, particularly in infrastructure and urban development within Hyderabad and the proposed Future City. Officials say a clearer plan for the proposed works will be ready by the end of this month.

Authorities are currently finalising designs and planning details, from Gandipet-Gandhi Sarovar to Himayatsagar-Gandhi Sarovar, ensuring that the Musi Riverfront project aligns with the upcoming international investment summit. “By the end of this month, there will be clarity on all works related to the Musi Riverfront. Once the summit is over in November, riverfront development activities will take centre stage,” said an official familiar with the plans.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has held several meetings with officials to discuss the scope and execution of the projects, emphasising the development of the Musi Riverfront as a central component of the initiative. As part of this plan, the government has decided to acquire land in the Himayatsagar and Kismatpur areas. Alternate land will be allocated to meet the requirements of these organisations. The Cabinet, in its recent meeting, approved the acquisition proposals. Notably, the land previously allotted to the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) in 2007 will remain unaffected.

Vision for a New City

An additional 23 acres have been earmarked for the medical and health department, while lands from seven to eight other organisations are set to be consolidated. The government aims to make around 1,000 acres available for the proposed new city along the Musi Riverfront, inspired by urban planning models like Seoul, South Korea.

Officials are tasked with designing a city that differs from existing models, integrating modern infrastructure and sustainable development.

Plans include an elevated corridor from Gandipet to Gouraram and iconic architectural features along the riverfront. The CM has emphasised that tenders for all works should be finalised by December and that the development should ideally be completed within two years.

Read More

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges UK Companies To Join As 'Partners' In Musi River Rejuvenation Project

TAGGED:

MUSI RIVERFRONT
INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE TELANGANA
FUTURE CITY TELANGANA
CM REVANTH REDDY
TELANGANA MUSI PROJECT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Why Some Galaxies Never Puff Up: Indian Researchers Decode The Mystery of Superthin Galaxies

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.