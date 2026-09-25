ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Forms Panel To Probe Alleged Land Irregularities Linked To KCR, BRS Leaders

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has constituted a special committee to probe 16 land-related issues, including allegations of encroachment and purchase of government and assigned lands involving former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), former ministers K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, their family members, associates, and other Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders.

The move follows Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s announcement in the Legislative Assembly. Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju issued the orders for the inquiry, which will examine the extent of government land within the holdings in question and allegations related to assigned lands and other categories of land.

A Sridevasena, Commissioner of Technical Education, has been appointed chairperson of the committee. Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Special Secretary of the Stamps & Registration and Survey & Land Records departments, and Sandeep Kumar Jha, Collector of Jangaon district, are its members. Collectors of the districts where the lands are located will also be part of the inquiry.

The government order was issued on Wednesday and came to light on Thursday. The committee will conduct five-level inquiries in Siddipet, Ranga Reddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Mahabubnagar, and Hyderabad districts. It has also been asked to submit interim reports depending on the seriousness of the issues before submitting its final report.

Among the matters listed for inquiry are lands in Erravalli, Markook, and the outskirts of Venkatapur in Markook mandal of Siddipet district linked to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, his family members, and associates.

The committee will examine lands and related issues connected to the Ranganayaka Sagar Reservoir in Ramancha village of Chinnakodur mandal in Siddipet district. It will also look into lands in Aziznagar village of Moinabad mandal in Ranga Reddy district linked to former Minister T. Harish Rao, his family members, and associates.

The purchase of assigned lands by M. Hanumantha Rao under Survey Number 271 in Velikatta village of Kondapaka mandal in Siddipet district is also part of the inquiry.

The committee will further examine allegations related to land acquisition for the Mallanna Sagar project in Siddipet district. The issue is based on a complaint filed by former MLA S. Ramalinga Reddy. The inquiry will cover land acquisition in Etigadda Kistapur, Pallepahad, Rampur, and Tukkapur villages of Thoguta Mandal.

Land purchases in Janwada of Shankarpally mandal in Ranga Reddy district involving former minister K T Rama Rao, his family members, associates, Sathabisha Agro and other companies will also be examined.