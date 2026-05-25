ETV Bharat / state

Telangana's First Women-Run Petrol Pump In Narayanpet Has Generated Rs 26.26 Cr Revenue In 16 Months

Narayanpet: The women-run petrol pump in Dhanwada in Telangana's Narayanpet district stands as a symbol of hard work, perseverance, determination and confidence of a group of women. This is the state's first fuel station that is fully operated by women.

These women, who were once ordinary homemakers and handled agricultural work, are now successfully running a fuel station with dignity and respect, gaining people's trust and earning a reputation of providing good services.

The pump is operated by the members of the Narayanpet District Women's Federation. From filling fuel to cashier and manager, the entire staff are women.

Their story goes back to a year ago when the federation, comprising thousands of members, caught the attention of the then collector and District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) officials. A meeting was convened with the federation members and they were asked if they would run a petrol pump. The members agreed and with this, 726 yards land was allotted on the Narayanpet main road and it was registered under DRDA.

After this, an agreement was signed with the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and federation president Chandrakala and secretary Anita along with seven women from different parts of the district came forward to run the petrol pump. They underwent a month-long training at the fuel station in Dhanwada and the petrol pump was opened in February 2025 by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.