Telangana's First Women-Run Petrol Pump In Narayanpet Has Generated Rs 26.26 Cr Revenue In 16 Months
This women-run fuel station in Dhanwada in Telangana's Narayanpet district was inaugurated by CM Revanth Reddy in February, 2025.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Narayanpet: The women-run petrol pump in Dhanwada in Telangana's Narayanpet district stands as a symbol of hard work, perseverance, determination and confidence of a group of women. This is the state's first fuel station that is fully operated by women.
These women, who were once ordinary homemakers and handled agricultural work, are now successfully running a fuel station with dignity and respect, gaining people's trust and earning a reputation of providing good services.
The pump is operated by the members of the Narayanpet District Women's Federation. From filling fuel to cashier and manager, the entire staff are women.
Their story goes back to a year ago when the federation, comprising thousands of members, caught the attention of the then collector and District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) officials. A meeting was convened with the federation members and they were asked if they would run a petrol pump. The members agreed and with this, 726 yards land was allotted on the Narayanpet main road and it was registered under DRDA.
After this, an agreement was signed with the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and federation president Chandrakala and secretary Anita along with seven women from different parts of the district came forward to run the petrol pump. They underwent a month-long training at the fuel station in Dhanwada and the petrol pump was opened in February 2025 by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
For the last 16 months, the fuel station is being successfully run by these women. Around 3,000 litres of diesel and petrol are sold per day. So far, the fuel station has generated a revue of more than Rs 26.26 crore.
The fuel station manager earns a salary of Rs 18,000, the petrol pumper Rs 13,000 and the attendant Rs 6,000.
Soni, who works here, was forced to quit her studies after completing intermediate and worked as a labourer due to financial difficulties. Now, she says that she helps her family with the salary he earns at the fuel station.
Another employee, Anita, hailing from Renavetla village, used to work as a farmer and now, she is able to educate her two children and gain financial security by working at the pump.
"In the beginning, we were told that it is difficult for women to unload diesel and petrol tankers. Some people even warned us that we may face difficulties in sales. But we were not afraid and went ahead with our plan. Last year, we received a call from Delhi to participate at the Independence Day celebrations. We participated in the event there and also told our success story to the representatives from different states. They congratulated us on our success. The fuel station has brightened our lives ," said Chandrakala, Petrol Bunk Manager.
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