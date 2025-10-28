ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Fear Grips Kagaznagar After Tiger Spotted Near Human Settlement

Kagaznagar: Fear has gripped villagers in Telangana's Kagaznagar forest division in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, where a tiger has been roaming for the last three months, killing livestock and keeping farmers away from their farmland.

According to sources, the big cat has ventured from Tadoba forests in Maharashtra and has been sighted in several areas, including Raspelli, Sarsala and Gerreguda.

While the forest department has, time and again, issued warnings to farmers and labourers, advising them to take precautions while working in the fields, the tiger recently attacked and killed a cow.

"The tiger's movements and frequent spottings near human settlement has become a cause of concern among farmers, especially during the cotton harvest season," said a forest official. "We have intensified patrolling in the area to ensure the safety of villagers and labourers and livestock," the official added.

The officials have further advised the farmers and the labourers not to go to the fields alone, and to avoid stepping out before 10 AM and after 5 PM.