Telangana Farmers Prevail Against Illegal Mining Mafia With NGT Verdict
Faced with loss of crops and threat to livestock, the farmers approached courts and NGT to obtain a ruling against illegal mining.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Abdullapurmet: Two farmers from Telangana's Abdullapurmet fought a tireless and relentless fought a years long battle to prevent illegal stone crushing and mining in the region to ensure preservation and sanctity of nature.
P Indira Reddy and Akiti Nikhil Reddy, who eke out a living with farming, obtained orders from the NGT which in a sensational verdict ruled against illegal mining and stone crushing in Banda Ravirala revenue area of Abdullapurmet mandal of Rangareddy district and Chinna Ravirala village survey number 268.
Indira started organic farming on her agricultural land on the borders of Taramatipet, Banda Ravirala and Deshmukh in Rangareddy district in 1992. However, illegal mining and stone crushing near her farm started having a devastating effect on the crops she grew with sweat and toil. The explosions to break huge boulders threatened the survival of her cattle. Her yield of turmeric, corn, and fruit orchards decreased significantly.
Indira confronted the mining gangs who instead of relenting, brazenly piled up boulders on the edge of her farm. She approached authorities and even courts but could not get relief. Akiti, a young farmer from Chinna Ravirala, also was faced with a similar ordeal and could not bear the injustice happening before his eyes and approached the NGT along with Indira in 2022.
The farmers' relentless and fearless fight paid off when the NGT declared the mining as illegal and ordered the relevant departments to take immediate steps to restore the environment damaged by mining, including Pulicherlakunta. The Tribunal also sought action against those carrying out the illegal activities. It ordered legal action against stone crushers and hot mix units operating against the rules.
Ruling on the petitions filed by Indira and Akiti, the Tribunal held that no mining or industrial unit could operate without valid clearances, even if it was located within a designated mining zone. It further ruled that quarry operators whose applications were pending under the “violation category” could not begin or resume operations until they obtained environmental clearance and consent orders from the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB).
Indira had approached the Telangana High Court for relief in 2020. The case was disposed of with directions for necessary action to be taken. She then moved the NGT in 2022, with the tribunal finally delivering its judgment on July 9, 2026.
Following an investigation, a committee found that dust deposition from the mining and industrial activity had forced the petitioners to abandon agricultural operations on their land for about two years. Based on the minimum support prices fixed by the state government for the crops grown on the land, the tribunal assessed the total crop loss at Rs 2.8 lakh.
A committee formed on the orders of the High Court, did not find evidence of widespread agricultural damage beyond the petitioners’ own land, and recommended that they take up alternative crops suggested in the agricultural report, in consultation with local agriculture officers.
While the committee determined that ambient air quality in the area was within prescribed limits, the Tribunal noted that pollution-control measures installed by some units, including water sprinklers and wind-breaking walls, were inadequate to address the cumulative impact of the large number of mining and industrial units operating in the region.
Indira and Akiti expressed happiness over the NGT verdict. However, they said that their struggle will not stop and the fight will continue till the NGT's verdict is implemented.
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