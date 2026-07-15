ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Farmers Prevail Against Illegal Mining Mafia With NGT Verdict

Abdullapurmet: Two farmers from Telangana's Abdullapurmet fought a tireless and relentless fought a years long battle to prevent illegal stone crushing and mining in the region to ensure preservation and sanctity of nature.

P Indira Reddy and Akiti Nikhil Reddy, who eke out a living with farming, obtained orders from the NGT which in a sensational verdict ruled against illegal mining and stone crushing in Banda Ravirala revenue area of ​​​​Abdullapurmet mandal of Rangareddy district and Chinna Ravirala village survey number 268.

Indira started organic farming on her agricultural land on the borders of Taramatipet, Banda Ravirala and Deshmukh in Rangareddy district in 1992. However, illegal mining and stone crushing near her farm started having a devastating effect on the crops she grew with sweat and toil. The explosions to break huge boulders threatened the survival of her cattle. Her yield of turmeric, corn, and fruit orchards decreased significantly.

Indira confronted the mining gangs who instead of relenting, brazenly piled up boulders on the edge of her farm. She approached authorities and even courts but could not get relief. Akiti, a young farmer from Chinna Ravirala, also was faced with a similar ordeal and could not bear the injustice happening before his eyes and approached the NGT along with Indira in 2022.

An illegal stone crushing unit in Telangana (ETV Bharat)

The farmers' relentless and fearless fight paid off when the NGT declared the mining as illegal and ordered the relevant departments to take immediate steps to restore the environment damaged by mining, including Pulicherlakunta. The Tribunal also sought action against those carrying out the illegal activities. It ordered legal action against stone crushers and hot mix units operating against the rules.