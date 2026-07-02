'We've Been Constantly Seeking Govt's Help': Telangana Families Plead For Return Of Migrant Workers' Mortal Remains From Gulf
There are several instances where Telangana-based families faced immense difficulties to bring back the mortal remains of the migrant workers from the Gulf region.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Thirty seven-year-old Luggam Jagadish from Telangana's Nirmal district, had reached Dubai for work but two days later, the company dropped him at the airport, asking him to return to his hometown. Worried as to how to survive after returning home, Jagadish was crossing the road when he was hit by a car and died on the spot.
His sudden death has left his wife Kavitha, son Vamsi and daughter Savita, residents of Vaikunthapur in Sarangapur mandal of Nirma, in deep shock and grief. Wife of Jagadish, who was the family's sole breadwinner, said her husband had reached Dubai on June 17 and on June 19, he was asked to return. The accident occurred while he was waiting to return home, she said.
The migrant worker's family had run from pillar to post, pleading to the Government of India for help to bring back his mortal remains.
A similar instance of family's turmoil in bringing mortal remains from the Gulf region was witnessed a few days ago in Sarangapur after Sivaratri Narsimhulu (44), who was working as a worker at a company in Dubai, died of cardiac arrest. Narsimhulu is survived by his wife, Lakshmi and three daughters, Shailaja, Sirisha and Pooja. While the two younger daughters, Sirisha and Pooja, are studying, Shailaja goes to work as a daily wage earner with her mother.
"We have been repeatedly urging the government to help in bringing back his mortal remains," Narsimhulu's family said.
Jagadish and Narsimhulu's cases are not isolated incidents. There are several cases were migrant workers, who left their homes and reached the desert countries in search of employment, have ended prematurely.
According to Swadesh Parikipandla, NRI State Advisory Committee Member, victims' families constantly seek the government's help to bring the mortal remains from the Gulf countries to their hometowns.
"Talking to the Indian Embassy officials is not of much use. Both the Central and state governments should take special initiative and initiate steps to bring back the bodies as soon as possible," Parikipandla said.
As per official records, nearly 50 migrants from undivided Adilabad district die in Gulf countries every year. Presently, over 50,000 workers from the district are working in Gulf countries. Out of which, up to 40,000 had gone on work visas and the rest are living illegally on tourist visas.
If a migrant labourer working in a Gulf country dies, the entire process is taken care of by the company's management. A no-objection certificate from the concerned family members has to be submitted to the local police.
However, there are many people who have lost their passports or have been involved in crimes or whose tourist visas have expired. Despite all efforts to recover the bodies, Gulf laws do not accept them. In special cases, the embassies there and the Ministry of External Affairs try to get Gulf labour unions' help in sending the bodies to their hometowns.
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