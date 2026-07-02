ETV Bharat / state

'We've Been Constantly Seeking Govt's Help': Telangana Families Plead For Return Of Migrant Workers' Mortal Remains From Gulf

Hyderabad: Thirty seven-year-old Luggam Jagadish from Telangana's Nirmal district, had reached Dubai for work but two days later, the company dropped him at the airport, asking him to return to his hometown. Worried as to how to survive after returning home, Jagadish was crossing the road when he was hit by a car and died on the spot.

His sudden death has left his wife Kavitha, son Vamsi and daughter Savita, residents of Vaikunthapur in Sarangapur mandal of Nirma, in deep shock and grief. Wife of Jagadish, who was the family's sole breadwinner, said her husband had reached Dubai on June 17 and on June 19, he was asked to return. The accident occurred while he was waiting to return home, she said.

The migrant worker's family had run from pillar to post, pleading to the Government of India for help to bring back his mortal remains.

A similar instance of family's turmoil in bringing mortal remains from the Gulf region was witnessed a few days ago in Sarangapur after Sivaratri Narsimhulu (44), who was working as a worker at a company in Dubai, died of cardiac arrest. Narsimhulu is survived by his wife, Lakshmi and three daughters, Shailaja, Sirisha and Pooja. While the two younger daughters, Sirisha and Pooja, are studying, Shailaja goes to work as a daily wage earner with her mother.

"We have been repeatedly urging the government to help in bringing back his mortal remains," Narsimhulu's family said.

Jagadish and Narsimhulu's cases are not isolated incidents. There are several cases were migrant workers, who left their homes and reached the desert countries in search of employment, have ended prematurely.