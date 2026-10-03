ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Express Completes 50 Years Of Service

Hyderabad: The Telangana Express, which connects Hyderabad with New Delhi and has carried millions of passengers over the past five decades, has completed 50 years of service.

Launched on October 3, 1976, as the Andhra Pradesh Express, the train has become a familiar name for passengers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh travelling to the national capital. It marked its golden jubilee today.

The train was inaugurated by then Union Railway Minister Madhu Dandavate and then Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Jalagam Vengala Rao. At the time, it was recognised as a high-speed superfast train. Its distinctive Oxford Blue and gold colour scheme earned it the affectionate nickname ‘Blue Bullet’ among railway enthusiasts and passengers.

Before the introduction of the Rajdhani Express, the train was considered the fastest and most luxurious rail service connecting the Telugu-speaking region with Delhi.

When it was introduced, the train had only one scheduled halt at Kazipet Junction. A few years later, a halt was added at Ramagundam. Mancherial was added to the route in 1991, followed by Bellampalli. Passengers are now seeking a stoppage at Peddapalli Junction.

The train initially operated with a single diesel locomotive and 14 coaches. By 1981, it was upgraded to two diesel engines and 21 coaches to meet growing passenger demand.