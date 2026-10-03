Telangana Express Completes 50 Years Of Service
It was launched on October 3, 1976, as the Andhra Pradesh Express and was renamed the Telangana Express on November 15, 2015.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Express, which connects Hyderabad with New Delhi and has carried millions of passengers over the past five decades, has completed 50 years of service.
Launched on October 3, 1976, as the Andhra Pradesh Express, the train has become a familiar name for passengers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh travelling to the national capital. It marked its golden jubilee today.
The train was inaugurated by then Union Railway Minister Madhu Dandavate and then Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Jalagam Vengala Rao. At the time, it was recognised as a high-speed superfast train. Its distinctive Oxford Blue and gold colour scheme earned it the affectionate nickname ‘Blue Bullet’ among railway enthusiasts and passengers.
Before the introduction of the Rajdhani Express, the train was considered the fastest and most luxurious rail service connecting the Telugu-speaking region with Delhi.
When it was introduced, the train had only one scheduled halt at Kazipet Junction. A few years later, a halt was added at Ramagundam. Mancherial was added to the route in 1991, followed by Bellampalli. Passengers are now seeking a stoppage at Peddapalli Junction.
The train initially operated with a single diesel locomotive and 14 coaches. By 1981, it was upgraded to two diesel engines and 21 coaches to meet growing passenger demand.
It currently operates with 24 coaches and is hauled by a high-capacity electric locomotive from the Lalaguda Loco Shed. When the train began operations in 1976, it covered the journey to Delhi in less than 23 hours, despite single-line sections and an older signalling system.
The train now covers the 1,677-km journey in approximately 26 hours and 30 minutes, with 16 scheduled stops along the route. The increase in travel time has been attributed to the addition of more stoppages over the years.
Following the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2014, demands were raised to rename the train. It was officially renamed the Telangana Express on November 15, 2015.
Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Central Railway (SCR), acknowledged the contribution of railway employees who have worked over the years to ensure the smooth operation of the train and maintain the public transport service.
The Telangana Express runs from Hyderabad at 6 AM, and it reaches Delhi at 8 AM, the next day.
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