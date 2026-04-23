ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Study Reveals Inseparable Link Between Caste And Poverty

The SC, ST and BC communities were found to be in a bad position compared to general castes across every single indicator ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: An independent expert committee constituted by the Telangana government has found out that while economic conditions are a primary cause of backwardness, caste exerts a strong influence on poverty at every level in the state. The report states that poverty is inextricably linked to caste in Telangana.

The expert committee, after analysing a report of Telangana's social, economic and family survey, submitted its report to the government, which has been made public recently. In terms of livelihood indicators, poor families belonging to 'general' castes lag behind, but 'backward classes' (BCs) lag behind the general castes.

The Scheduled Tribes (STs) lag behind the BCs and Scheduled Castes (SCs) lag behind the STs. The report also indicates that more poor people reside in rural areas than in urban areas. Although land ownership is more prevalent in villages than in cities, the concentration of poverty remains highest in rural regions, it said.

During the survey, when enumerators enquired about the annual income of households, families reported figures falling across 12 distinct income brackets, ranging from Rs 50,000 to over Rs 1 crore per annum. For the purpose of assessing poverty, if one considers only those households with an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh, the total stands at nearly 1.1 crore families.

Of these, 63.4 lakh belong to backward classes, 21.5 lakh to Scheduled Castes, 14.3 lakh to Scheduled Tribes, and 9.2 lakh to general castes. Among the 242 castes present in the state, the Madigas (within the SC category), Lambadis (within the ST category), and the Mudirajs and Yadavs (within the BC category) emerge as the most impoverished groups.