Telangana Study Reveals Inseparable Link Between Caste And Poverty
According to the study, over 1.1 crore families have an annual income of less than one lakh.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: An independent expert committee constituted by the Telangana government has found out that while economic conditions are a primary cause of backwardness, caste exerts a strong influence on poverty at every level in the state. The report states that poverty is inextricably linked to caste in Telangana.
The expert committee, after analysing a report of Telangana's social, economic and family survey, submitted its report to the government, which has been made public recently. In terms of livelihood indicators, poor families belonging to 'general' castes lag behind, but 'backward classes' (BCs) lag behind the general castes.
The Scheduled Tribes (STs) lag behind the BCs and Scheduled Castes (SCs) lag behind the STs. The report also indicates that more poor people reside in rural areas than in urban areas. Although land ownership is more prevalent in villages than in cities, the concentration of poverty remains highest in rural regions, it said.
During the survey, when enumerators enquired about the annual income of households, families reported figures falling across 12 distinct income brackets, ranging from Rs 50,000 to over Rs 1 crore per annum. For the purpose of assessing poverty, if one considers only those households with an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh, the total stands at nearly 1.1 crore families.
Of these, 63.4 lakh belong to backward classes, 21.5 lakh to Scheduled Castes, 14.3 lakh to Scheduled Tribes, and 9.2 lakh to general castes. Among the 242 castes present in the state, the Madigas (within the SC category), Lambadis (within the ST category), and the Mudirajs and Yadavs (within the BC category) emerge as the most impoverished groups.
These specific groups account for nearly 40 per cent of the 1.1 crore families with an annual income of less than ₹1 lakh. Collectively, the population of these four castes constitutes 33 per cent of the state's total population.
To compare the disparities and inequalities in backwardness between the poor within the general castes and their counterparts in the BC, SC, and ST categories, 14 distinct indicators spanning social, educational, employment, and living standards were analysed. The findings reveal that the influence of caste is just as potent among the poor as it is among the affluent sections of society.
The index of backwardness is not uniform across all impoverished sections of the population. When examining 13 distinct indicators of backwardness among families with an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh, ranging from education to household amenities such as refrigerators, toilets, and electricity connections, as well as factors like daily-wage labour, child labour, inter-caste marriages, and financial indebtedness, the SC, ST, and BC communities were found to be in a significantly worse position than the general castes across every single indicator.
Among the impoverished families, 40 percent of children belonging to the general castes attend private schools. In contrast, only 3 percent of tribal children, 5 percent of SC children, and 15 percent of BC children attend such institutions. This disparity persists when considering impoverished families whose children are being educated through English medium.
An analysis of the backwardness index among the poor across 56 castes with an annual income of Rs 1 lakh revealed that while the Velama community exhibited the lowest levels of backwardness, the SC Beda community displayed the highest level of backwardness.
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