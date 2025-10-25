ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Excise Department Earns Record Rs 2,854 Cr From Liquor Shop License Applications

Hyderabad: The Telangana excise department has received a whopping Rs 2854 crore as revenue through the application acceptance process for liquor shops this year, according to officials.

Applications for 2,620 liquor shops were received between 26th September and 23rd October alone. In 2023, a revenue of Rs. 2,640 crore was generated from 1,32,000 applications. According to the Excise Department statistics, in the latest process, 97,137 applications were received for wine shops.

Despite the decrease in applications, the state exchequer received a revenue of Rs. 2,854 crore due to the increase in the fee. The deadline for applications was about to expire on 18th October, but the government later extended it until 23rd. The revenue was 214 crore more than in 2023. Last year, the application fee was Rs. 2 lakh.