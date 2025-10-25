ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Excise Department Earns Record Rs 2,854 Cr From Liquor Shop License Applications

A non-refundable fee of Rs. 3 lakh was collected for each application.

Telangana Excise Department Earns Record Rs 2,854 Cr from Liquor Shop Applications
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 25, 2025 at 2:34 PM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: The Telangana excise department has received a whopping Rs 2854 crore as revenue through the application acceptance process for liquor shops this year, according to officials.

Applications for 2,620 liquor shops were received between 26th September and 23rd October alone. In 2023, a revenue of Rs. 2,640 crore was generated from 1,32,000 applications. According to the Excise Department statistics, in the latest process, 97,137 applications were received for wine shops.

Despite the decrease in applications, the state exchequer received a revenue of Rs. 2,854 crore due to the increase in the fee. The deadline for applications was about to expire on 18th October, but the government later extended it until 23rd. The revenue was 214 crore more than in 2023. Last year, the application fee was Rs. 2 lakh.

The highest number of applications was received in Rangareddy Excise Division with 29,420, while the lowest number was received in Adilabad Division with only 4,154, said Excise Department officials.

When examining the applications received area-wise, Shamshabad received the highest number of 8,536 applications, followed by Saroornagar 7,845, and Medchal 6,063 applications. The lowest number of applications was received in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, with only 680 of them. The Excise Department will select the liquor licensees through a draw process to be held under the supervision of the respective district collectors on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court on Friday, while hearing a petition challenging the proceedings issued by the Excise Commissioner extending the deadline for applications, questioned the legality of the government decision. A bench led by Justice N. Tukaramj said that the process of allotment of shops can be continued based on the applications received till 18th October. The hearing will continue on Saturday.

