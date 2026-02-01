ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Excise Constable Soumya Run Over By Ganja Peddlers, Dies After 8-Day Battle For Life

Hyderabad: An excise constable Gajula Soumya (25), who was seriously injured after being run over by ganja peddlers in Nizamabad, died at a hospital here on Saturday night.

Soumya showed extraordinary courage while attempting to apprehend ganja peddlers in Nizamabad on January 23. She was critically injured after ganja peddlers deliberately rammed into her and ran her over during the operation. She was initially rushed to a private hospital in Nizamabad, where doctors were forced to remove one of her kidneys as part of life-saving treatment. As her condition remained critical, she was shifted to NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad on January 25, for advanced medical care.

At NIMS, Soumya was admitted to the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU). She was put on ventilator support and treated under the close supervision of a special medical team. Doctors from multiple departments, including emergency medicine, nephrology, cardiology, medical gastroenterology, and surgical gastroenterology, worked tirelessly to save her life. Despite continuous monitoring and all possible medical interventions, her condition deteriorated, and she passed away on Saturday night.