Telangana Excise Constable Soumya Run Over By Ganja Peddlers, Dies After 8-Day Battle For Life
Soumya was admitted to a hospital in Nizamabad after being run over by ganja peddlers on January 23, and then shifted to NIMS Hospital.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: An excise constable Gajula Soumya (25), who was seriously injured after being run over by ganja peddlers in Nizamabad, died at a hospital here on Saturday night.
Soumya showed extraordinary courage while attempting to apprehend ganja peddlers in Nizamabad on January 23. She was critically injured after ganja peddlers deliberately rammed into her and ran her over during the operation. She was initially rushed to a private hospital in Nizamabad, where doctors were forced to remove one of her kidneys as part of life-saving treatment. As her condition remained critical, she was shifted to NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad on January 25, for advanced medical care.
At NIMS, Soumya was admitted to the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU). She was put on ventilator support and treated under the close supervision of a special medical team. Doctors from multiple departments, including emergency medicine, nephrology, cardiology, medical gastroenterology, and surgical gastroenterology, worked tirelessly to save her life. Despite continuous monitoring and all possible medical interventions, her condition deteriorated, and she passed away on Saturday night.
Several ministers and senior leaders closely monitored Soumya’s condition. Ministers Damodar Rajanarasimha and Jupally Krishna Rao, along with other prominent figures, inquired regularly about her health and extended their support to her grieving family. Doctors informed them that Soumya had suffered multiple organ damage, making her condition extremely critical.
Soumya belonged to the 2024 batch and was serving in the Excise Department. She hailed from the Mosra mandal headquarters in Nizamabad district. Coming from a modest background, her parents earn their livelihood by selling spices and had educated her amid a lot of hardship. Her demise has left her family shattered and the department in deep mourning.
Soumya’s death has once again highlighted the risks faced by frontline enforcement personnel in their fight against organised crime. Her courage, dedication, and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty will be remembered with respect and pride, her colleagues said.
