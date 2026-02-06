ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Emerges As Global Life Sciences Powerhouse; BioAsia 2026 On Feb 17-18 In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana has positioned itself as an international hub in the life sciences sector, registering an exceptional growth in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical technology, and healthcare innovation between December 2023 and January 2026. With large-scale investments by global pharma and biotech giants, the state is rapidly transforming into a global life sciences powerhouse.

According to a report submitted by the Industries Department ahead of the prestigious BioAsia conference scheduled on the February 17 and 18 in Hyderabad, around 190 companies have signed Memorandums of Understanding with the Telangana government over the past two years. These investments amount to approximately Rs 73,360 crore, generating over one lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The report provides month-wise details of the companies that entered into agreements, the scale of investment, and the jobs created. Officials stated that these developments have not only placed Telangana on the global life sciences map but also laid a strong foundation for long-term economic growth, employment generation, healthcare innovation, and global competitiveness.

One of Telangana’s key strengths is its integrated ecosystem, where research and development, Global Capability Centres, and manufacturing coexist within a single framework. Initiatives such as Genome Valley, Green Pharma City, single-window clearances, and Public Private Partnership models have strengthened investor confidence. Fortune 500 companies from the United States, Japan, Germany, and France have expressed strong interest in Telangana, citing policy stability and proactive government support.

Major investments during this period include joint investments by multiple companies in Green Pharma City worth over Rs 23,000 crore, creating more than 42,000 jobs. Global pharma leaders such as Eli Lilly with Rs 8,850 crore investment, Sanofi with Rs 3,600 crore, and Meishi Pharma with a major R&D facility in Genome Valley have made significant commitments. Companies like Medtronic, Laurus Labs-KRKA, RX Propellent, Aragen Life Sciences, BMS, and Biopolis have expanded research, manufacturing, and innovation capacities, creating thousands of high-skilled jobs.

The state has also attracted investments in advanced areas such as cell and gene therapy, biologics, AI-driven healthcare, digital health, and vaccine manufacturing. Bharat Biotech, Amgen, Agilysium, Johnson & Johnson, Miltenyi Biotech, Zoetis, MSD, and Agilent Technologies are among the major players expanding their footprint in Telangana.

Large integrated research parks, Global Capability Centres, bioprocess design hubs, and manufacturing units by companies such as Thermo Fisher, Olympus, Ichor Biologies, HCA Healthcare, Corning, and Takeda further highlight the state’s growing global stature.

Industries Department officials said several agreements are at various stages of implementation, and the momentum is expected to continue. With sustained investments, innovation-led growth, and a strong policy framework, Telangana is set to strengthen its position as India’s leading life sciences destination and a globally competitive hub, they said.

Preparations Underway For BioAsia 2026 On Feb 17-18