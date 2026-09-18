Telangana Education Model Praised By Türkiye Delegation; Representatives Express Interest In Adopting It
Officials explained the breakfast and mid-day meal programmes in government schools and briefed the delegation about the functioning of residential schools for girls.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Representatives from Türkiye have praised Telangana's government-school education system as a model worth emulating and expressed interest in proposing its adoption in their country.
Türkiye representatives Masood and Nurullah met P V Srihari, ASPD of Samagra Shiksha, and other officials at the Directorate of School Education on Thursday.
During the meeting, Telangana officials explained the breakfast and mid-day meal programmes being implemented in government schools. They also briefed the delegation about the functioning of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) and other residential schools providing education to girls.
KGBVs are residential schools for girls set up in educationally backward blocks to ensure access to and quality education for girls from SCs, STs, OBCs and economically backward sections of the state.
The Türkiye representatives said there was a need to strengthen residential education facilities in their country and expressed their intention to propose the Telangana model for implementation there.
Focus On Girls' Education, English-Medium Learning
A conference was subsequently held at the PRTU-TS state office to discuss the similarities and differences between the education systems of Telangana and Türkiye. Discussions focused particularly on girls' education and English-medium instruction.
The representatives also visited the Arutla Telangana Public School to gain a first-hand understanding of the state's school education initiatives.
MLC Pingili Sripal Reddy, PRTU-TS State President Damodar Reddy, General Secretary Bhikshan Goud, former MLC Mohan Reddy and others participated in the programmes.
Also read