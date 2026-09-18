ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Education Model Praised By Türkiye Delegation; Representatives Express Interest In Adopting It

Türkiye representatives Masood and Nurullah with state education officials at the Directorate of School Education in Hyderabad. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Representatives from Türkiye have praised Telangana's government-school education system as a model worth emulating and expressed interest in proposing its adoption in their country.

Türkiye representatives Masood and Nurullah met P V Srihari, ASPD of Samagra Shiksha, and other officials at the Directorate of School Education on Thursday.

During the meeting, Telangana officials explained the breakfast and mid-day meal programmes being implemented in government schools. They also briefed the delegation about the functioning of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) and other residential schools providing education to girls.

KGBVs are residential schools for girls set up in educationally backward blocks to ensure access to and quality education for girls from SCs, STs, OBCs and economically backward sections of the state.

The Türkiye representatives said there was a need to strengthen residential education facilities in their country and expressed their intention to propose the Telangana model for implementation there.