ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Education Department Directs Private Schools To Upload Fee Details On Portal

Hyderabad: Private schools across Telangana have been directed by the school education department to upload class-wise details of fees collected from students for the current academic year (2026-27) on its website, school education director Naveen Nicholas said.

The schools were instructed in July to post the fee details on the school website. This time, a special facility has been made available for the respective school management to upload documents related to determining the fee by class, with the signatures of the members of the school governing body, on schooledu.telangana.gov.in, Nicholas said,

He added that regional joint directors (RJD) of school education and district education officers have been ordered to issue show-cause notices to schools not uploading the fee-related documents.