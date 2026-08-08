Telangana Education Department Directs Private Schools To Upload Fee Details On Portal
School education director Naveen Nicholas said regional joint directors and district officers have been ordered to issue show-cause notices to schools not complying with it.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Private schools across Telangana have been directed by the school education department to upload class-wise details of fees collected from students for the current academic year (2026-27) on its website, school education director Naveen Nicholas said.
The schools were instructed in July to post the fee details on the school website. This time, a special facility has been made available for the respective school management to upload documents related to determining the fee by class, with the signatures of the members of the school governing body, on schooledu.telangana.gov.in, Nicholas said,
He added that regional joint directors (RJD) of school education and district education officers have been ordered to issue show-cause notices to schools not uploading the fee-related documents.
The school education department is issuing many orders without specifying a final deadline. As a result, officials and school representatives are taking them lightly.
Last month, the education department issued orders to send audit reports related to the income and expenditure of the respective schools for 2024-25 and 2025-26. So far, only a few schools have sent them.
As the specified deadline has not been mentioned in the orders for the appointment of teachers for pre-primary classes in government schools, the process has not been completed in some districts even after two months since the schools started.
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