Telangana's EAGLE Team Seize 500 kg Of Ganja In Jharkhand

Hyderabad: The Telangana anti-narcotics wing-EAGLE has in a joint operation with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Ranchi Division, intercepted a lorry transporting ganja in Jharkhand and seized 500 kg of it.

Acting on specific input that a lorry would be transporting a substantial consignment of ganja on the intervening night of October 20-21, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team, led by Inspector Ramkumar and Sub-Inspector Ravi Prasad of the Khammam Regional Narcotics Control Centre (RNCC) from Telangana's Khammam rushed to the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region, the officials said.

The ganja was being transferred to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, officials said. The team chased the truck following the input that the vehicle was heading from Malkangiri in Odisha. However, the suspects diverted their route through the Biju Expressway instead of Telangana. Upon detecting this change, the EAGLE team immediately redirected their pursuit and alerted the en route police stations.