Telangana's EAGLE Team Seize 500 kg Of Ganja In Jharkhand
Officials said that one accused has been arrested and 500 kg of ganja has been seized in Jharkhand
Published : October 23, 2025 at 4:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana anti-narcotics wing-EAGLE has in a joint operation with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Ranchi Division, intercepted a lorry transporting ganja in Jharkhand and seized 500 kg of it.
Acting on specific input that a lorry would be transporting a substantial consignment of ganja on the intervening night of October 20-21, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team, led by Inspector Ramkumar and Sub-Inspector Ravi Prasad of the Khammam Regional Narcotics Control Centre (RNCC) from Telangana's Khammam rushed to the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region, the officials said.
The ganja was being transferred to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, officials said. The team chased the truck following the input that the vehicle was heading from Malkangiri in Odisha. However, the suspects diverted their route through the Biju Expressway instead of Telangana. Upon detecting this change, the EAGLE team immediately redirected their pursuit and alerted the en route police stations.
On October 21, the truck was intercepted at Simdega on the Ranchi-Ravorkela route in Jharkhand, officials said. The EAGLE team seized 500 kg of ganja and arrested the truck driver, identified as Naseem Kamruddin (30), while two receivers, currently residing in Varanasi, identified as Mushtaq Khan and Arif, are absconding, officials said.
